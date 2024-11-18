The Longest Day: An Uncharted Way podcast announces Season Five

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hosted by Leah Brown, FRSA, founder and CEO of The WayFinders Group, The Longest Day, An Uncharted Way podcast showcases a series of conversations where leaders have taken an uncharted way.

As they share their longest days, we get to learn from their resilience, determination and candour, and marvel at how they navigated uncharted territory. Guests on the show come from all walks of life; what they have in common is their willingness to candidly share their experiences, however tough.

The hope is that their stories will empower you to look forward and unearth opportunities for you to harness personal growth and transformation.

The WayFinders Group is a consultancy that supports leaders with board governance one conversation at a time, preserving relationships, mitigating risk and improving effectiveness.

Podcaster Leah Brown

Previous guests on the podcast include cricketer Mike Gatting OBE, disaster recovery expert Lucy Easthope, Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, Sir Vince Cable, Rt Hon David Lammy MP, Lt Gen David Leakey CMG CVO CBE (BlackRod), Elizabeth Oldfield (ex-Theos) and many others. The fifth season features among others including Lord Ed Vaizey, Sarah Lewis OBE OLY, Alison Cork MBE, Rocio Perez (The Mindshift System©), and musician and composer Nitin Sawhney CBE.

Leah commented: “A privilege to listen well and ask the right questions, I couldn’t be more thankful for each of the podcast guests who have trusted me with their stories. This season covers topics from menopause and mental health to bullying and being fired. I hope people see themselves in these stories and find empathy, wisdom and insight to help them face their future with confidence.”

The Longest Day, An Uncharted Way is available on all podcast platforms and online.