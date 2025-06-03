The most passive-aggressive work phrases, according to AI

Tell us your news

New research has revealed what AI thinks are the most passive-aggressive phrases used in the workplace, with "per my last e-mail" ranking top of the list.

AI determines "per my last e-mail" is the most passive-aggressive workplace phrase, coming in with a score of 9.5 out of 10.

"Just circling back..." and "as previously mentioned..." come second and third, respectively.

"Please advise" ranks fourth, with "thanks in advance" coming in fifth.

A YouGov survey from March of 2024 found that 15% of internet users already use AI to write e-mails. With this number likely to grow, it poses the question: What - phrases does AI find passive-aggressive, and what does AI think they mean?

The study by LegalBison used a combination of ChatGPT and human input to collect common workplace phrases and used AI to score them out of 10 based on their passive-aggressiveness. 25 phrases were sourced from nine different business articles across the web. The score for passive-aggressiveness was broken into four criteria: surface politeness, masked frustration, indirect criticism, and power dynamics.

The most passive-aggressive work phrases, scored by AI

# Phrase Passive-Aggression Score from 1 to 10 What It Actually Means 1 “Per my last e-mail” 9.5 "You didn't read what I sent" 2 “Just circling back” 9.4 "You're ignoring me” 3 “As previously mentioned” 9.2 "l already explained this” 4 “Please advise” 8.9 "Do your job and respond" 5 "Thanks in advance" 8.5 "l expect you to do this" 6 "Not sure if you saw my last e-mail" 8.2 "You saw it" 7 "With all due respect" 8 "I'm about to disagree" 8 "Let me clarify" 7.9 "You misunderstood" 9 "Hope this finds you well" 7.5 "I'm about to say something uncomfortable" 10 "Moving forward" 7.2 "Stop doing what you’re doing"

Taking the top spot is "per my last e-mail", which achieved the highest score of 9.5. AI determined that what comes across as a simple reference back actually means "you clearly didn't read what I sent you". It was also determined that the term implies blame under the surface, while also hiding irritation in the note.

Coming second on the list is "just circling back" with a score of 9.4. The AI determined that this phrase conveys frustration and means "you're ignoring me”. It also states that the phrase conveys subtle pressure and irritation.

"As previously mentioned" ranks third on the list with a passive-aggression score of 9.2. The study found the phrase basically means "I already explained this and I'm getting annoyed". AI states that the phrase is polite but correcting with a frustrating tone, implying a correction, and subtly asserting control.

"Please advise" takes fourth place on the list with a score of 8.9. AI determined this phrase actually means "do your job and respond," regardless of it appearing professional. AI scored this highly for its play on power dynamics, as it directly shifts the responsibility to the recipient of the e-mail, while also coming across as blunt.

Rounding out the top five is "thanks in advance," coming in with a score of 8.5. AI analysis revealed it actually means "I expect you to do this, no matter what," placing pressure on the recipient before they've even agreed to the request. While the AI says it's come across as nice on the surface, it again shifts the responsibility to the recipient, regardless of the task at hand.

Aaron Glauberman, co-founder of LegalBison, said: “Phrases like 'per my last e-mail' may not be a surprise to some to see it at the top of the list, as many of us have likely received it regardless of the context it's being used in. Tone and phrasing specifically in the workplace can mean more than many people think, as it can unintentionally create pressure, confusion, and frustration, even if the sender may mean well. Additionally, with AI now being used to help write things in the era of digital communication, people may be less considerate of how an e-mail sounds, especially if AI has written it for them.”

