The Nourish + Flourish Box unveils five new wellness editions for women: from sleep to start-ups

The Nourish + Flourish Box, the female-founded wellness brand known for its luxe, nutritionist-curated self-care boxes, has announced the launch of five new edition boxes, each crafted to support a specific area of women’s health.

Created by registered nutritional therapist Donna Peters, the new additions include:

The Nourish Box

The Menopause Box

The Sleep Box

The Pregnancy Box

The Female Founders Box

Each box combines natural, functional wellness products with expert guidance, helping busy women prioritise their wellbeing in a practical and beautiful way. Every box also includes a free wellness guide, written by health experts, to offer additional support, insights, and tips tailored to the theme of each box.

“So many women are running on empty – juggling work, family, hormones, and health. These new editions are designed to meet women where they are, whether they’re navigating low mood, hormone havoc, or entrepreneurial burnout,” says founder Donna Peters, who created the brand after a decade of supporting women in her nutrition clinic.

What's Inside?

From premium herbal teas and high-quality supplements to energising body oils and mindfulness journals, each product is hand-picked by Peters with a clear therapeutic goal in mind. Unlike generic pamper hampers, The Nourish + Flourish Box blends scientific insight with everyday self-care, offering tangible support for sleep, stress, energy, and more.

Meet the New Editions:

The Nourish Box (£85 – RRP £130)- The ultimate all-rounder: a luxurious, customisable wellness box designed to support women at any age or stage. With 8 full-size products from premium brands, from soothing self-care rituals to a choice of nine high-quality supplements and three guided planners/journals. This box is tailored to help women feel energised, balanced, and nourished. Perfect for anyone looking to prioritise their health with expert-led, feel-good essentials.

The Menopause Box (£97 – RRP £150) – Specifically created to support women from the first signs of perimenopause, through to menopause and beyond. With 8 full-size products from premium brands, including soothing wellness tools, hormone-supportive supplements, and calming rituals to ease common symptoms like hot flushes, poor sleep, and low mood. Ideal for any woman looking to feel more balanced, supported, and empowered during this natural transition.

The Sleep Box (£70 – RRP £105) - A calming collection of natural remedies to help you unwind and enjoy more restorative rest. With 7 full-size products from premium brands, including soothing teas and bath salts to a beautiful evening journal, every element is chosen to support a relaxing bedtime ritual. Perfect for anyone struggling with sleep or simply wanting to upgrade their wind-down routine.

The Pregnancy Box (£110 – RRP £160) - A nurturing edit to support mums-to-be. With 8 full-size products from premium brands, including a beautiful pregnancy journal, safe self-care treats, sleep support and a high-quality prenatal supplement. This box is designed to help you feel cared for throughout your pregnancy journey.

The Female Founders Box (£87 – RRP £130) - To support women building businesses while balancing their wellbeing. With 8 full-size products from premium brands, featuring ‘Golden Release’ – an evening adaptogen blend, calming rituals, a choice of productivity tools, and a high-quality energy supplement. This box is designed to help female entrepreneurs stay focused, grounded, and inspired.

All boxes are available as one-off purchases with the option to gift-wrap and personalise with a handwritten note. The brand also offers seasonal subscriptions, bespoke gifting options, and corporate wellness solutions.

Available now at: www.thenourishandflourishbox.co.uk

