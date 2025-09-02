The online business summit breaking through barriers

PR Specialist, Founder of PR with Perkes and host of the Visibility & Velocity Summit

On Tuesday, September 16, PR Specialist, Laura Perkes is hosting an online business summit, to give coaches, consultants and entrepreneurs access to world-class experts without the extortionate price tag.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Visibility & Velocity Summit will be live-streamed online, making it one of the most accessible events of the year. It’s also completely free to attend, removing all barriers to entry, something Laura is incredibly passionate about.

“There’s an outdated belief that PR is only available to the rich and famous, or global brands with a billion dollar budget. And while this can be true, I want to make PR as accessible as possible to those who need it the most - the coaches, consultants and entrepreneurs disrupting their industries and doing something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innovative brands and business owners shouldn’t be denied access to world-class experts due to income, geographical location or time constraints. By running the Visibility & Velocity Summit online, it’s more accessible to more people,” said Laura.

The online business event that teaches you how to turn your visibility into increased income

As a neurodivergent entrepreneur, Laura also understands the challenges that events can create for those with sensory issues. And while many big events now factor in these challenges with the addition of sensory rooms and chill out spaces, it tends to be the exception rather than the rule for many in-person events.

“There are many in-person events I won’t attend purely for the sheer volume of people, the noise levels and the environment of the event space. I’m easily overwhelmed in big spaces and really struggle with sensory overload, particularly noise sensitivity, which affects how I show up. I don’t want that to negatively impact my reputation based on first impressions, or how people remember me as it’s not a true reflection of who I am.”

The Visibility & Velocity Summit is also very different from other online business events. Instead of back-to-back masterclasses, the summit will be focussing on fireside chats with world-class experts, giving attendees the opportunity to hear really juicy insights that will change the trajectory of their business, not just feel good in the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With nine world-class experts speaking at the summit, each attendee will be taken on a journey to view visibility differently, taking it much further than social media and marketing tactics, so that visibility is less about vanity metrics and more about performance, increased enquiries and increased income.

The line-up of world-class industry experts includes:

Laura Perkes, PR Strategist will be your event host and MC.

Laura Weston, Soulful Business Mentor and Hypotherapist will be leading an energy clearing session and activation to help you unlock your next level identity and business success.

Jas Chana, Personal Stylist and Style Confidence Coach will be sharing her style tips, because who you are on the inside should be reflected on the outside - that’s what helps you stand out from the crowd.

Sophie Lee, Founder of Electric Peach, a decentralised brand and marketing agency will be sharing tips on how to own your voice and speak the truth in business

Kay Suthar is the only British-Indian woman in the world running a podcast agency. Her fireside chat will be about being seen and heard through video podcasting

Lovelda Vincenzi, MC and Speaker Coach will be dropping knowledge bombs about what it takes to become a paid speaker who commands attention and higher speaker fees

Alyssa Jaffer, contributor at Forbes and a freelance journalist will be sharing Insider Insights on how to write a pitch that helps you stand out, get noticed and get featured.

Laura Taylor, LinkedIn Specialist will be sharing how to own the platform so that you get the recognition and results you deserve

Tania King-Mohammad, High Ticket Sales Strategist will be blowing your mind with a fireside talk that focuses on the proven strategies to attract and convert premium clients

Speaking of the vibe of the event, Laura said: “Events can sometimes feel performative, where the speakers share the same things over and over again, just at different events. I wanted the Visibility & Velocity Summit to focus on fireside chats, not just because it delivers a different level of intimacy, but because you’re getting the real, unfiltered version of success, not a perfectly curated highlight reel.

"I want attendees to feel like they’re part of a conversation within a private members club, accessing information that’s not usually publicly available.”

The Visibility & Velocity Summit is taking place on Tuesday, September 16, from 9:30am - 3pm, giving working parents the opportunity to attend outside of school pick up and drop off times. It’s free to attend and there will be a replay available for a limited amount of time.

For more information and to save your seat, visit www.prwithperkes.com/summit