The power of a to-do list: Sleep better and get more done

London-based Clinical Hypnotherapist and Burnout Advisor works with law firms worldwide on burnout prevention. In this piece she shares tips on how to rest well and perform better.

We’ve all been there—lying awake at night, staring at the ceiling, with thoughts of all the things we need to do swirling around in our heads. Whether it’s a mountain of work, unfinished projects, or personal tasks, it can feel impossible to turn off your mind. But what if a simple practice—a pen and paper—could help you quiet those racing thoughts, get better sleep, and set you up for a productive day?

It might sound too simple to be true, but the science behind writing a to-do list before bed suggests it could be one of the best ways to calm your mind and improve your sleep.

The Science Behind To-Do Lists and Sleep

A study conducted by Michael Scullin, director of the Sleep Neuroscience and Cognition Laboratory at Baylor University, explored how writing a to-do list can help you sleep better. In this study, participants were asked to either write about their achievements for the day or list the tasks they needed to tackle in the future. Surprisingly, the group that wrote a to-do list fell asleep an average of nine minutes faster than those who reflected on their day’s accomplishments. And this wasn’t based on their own assessments of sleep—it was confirmed using a sleep study called polysomnography, which tracks brain activity while you sleep.

While nine minutes may not seem like much, those extra minutes can make a real difference. Over a month, they add up to 4.5 extra hours of sleep—significantly impacting how rested you feel and how ready you are to take on the next day. Good sleep is key to being productive, focused, and at your best.

Why Does a To-Do List Help?

The magic behind this simple trick lies in something called cognitive offloading. This refers to transferring mental tasks onto an external tool—like a to-do list—so your brain doesn’t have to keep track of everything. Instead of mentally running through a list of tasks, worrying about what you might forget, or replaying your day’s events, writing them down helps you “file” them away. You’re signalling to your brain that the tasks are taken care of, so it can focus on relaxing instead of worrying.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: How To-Do Lists Benefit Sleep and Productivity

Scullin’s study revealed that people who wrote more than 10 tasks on their list before bed fell asleep 15 minutes faster than those who didn’t write a list at all. Even those who wrote shorter lists still fell asleep six minutes faster. So, the longer your list, the greater the benefit. The more you unload from your mind, the easier it is for you to relax.

And it’s not just about sleep. When you wake up the next day, having a to-do list waiting for you means you’re already organised and ready to hit the ground running. You don’t have to waste time figuring out what needs to be done—you’ve got a clear plan, and that clarity sets the tone for a more productive day.

How to Make Your To-Do List Work for You

Writing a to-do list is a powerful tool, and it’s most effective when you use it the right way. Here are a few tips to make the most of your list:

Write It Down 15-30 Minutes Before Bed: Give yourself time to unwind and relax before you fall asleep. This isn’t about working late—it’s about preparing your mind for rest.

Be Specific: Instead of vague entries like "work" or "chores," write out exactly what you need to do—like “email client” or “pick up groceries.”

Prioritise: List your tasks in order of importance, so you know exactly where to start when you begin your day.Avoid Distractions: If you’re using your phone, be mindful not to fall into the trap of checking emails or scrolling social media. Focus only on your to-do list.

Make It a Habit: Consistency is key. Make writing your to-do list a nightly ritual, and soon it will become second nature.Why It Matters: Sleep and Productivity Go Hand in Hand

Sleep is crucial for our well-being—it impacts our mood, memory, and ability to focus. When we’re well-rested, we’re more efficient and creative. Writing a to-do list before bed can help you achieve the rest you need to be your best the next day. It’s not just about making your tasks more manageable; it’s about reducing anxiety and creating mental space to relax.

So next time you're struggling to fall asleep, try reaching for a pen and paper. You might be surprised at how quickly your mind can quiet down once your tasks are written out and “filed” for tomorrow. Not only will you sleep better, you’ll wake up ready to tackle whatever comes your way.