The solar power workout: How much a commercial solar installer burns at work

Imagine a job where you get to harness the power of the sun while also getting a full-body workout. Welcome to the world of a commercial solar installer.

Based on some fascinating data from a recent week of work, let’s dive into just how much energy a member of our hardworking team at GB NRG burns, how many steps they take, and how high they climb—all in the name of sustainable energy.

Daily Grind: Calories Burnt

Over the course of five days, our solar installer burnt a total of 11,073 calories. That’s an average of 2,215 calories per day.

GB NRG Installer

• Monday: 2,327 calories

• Tuesday: 2,575 calories

• Wednesday: 2,398 calories

• Thursday: 2,180 calories

• Friday: 1,593 calories

Clearly, installing solar panels is not just good for the environment but also a great way to stay fit and healthy.

Stepping Up: Total Steps

In just five days, our installer clocked up a whopping 70,038 steps, averaging 14,008 steps per day. That’s well above the recommended 10,000 steps a day, showing just how active this job is.

• Monday: 14,499 steps

• Tuesday: 17,313 steps

• Wednesday: 14,407 steps

• Thursday: 13,032 steps

• Friday: 10,787 steps

Carrying solar panels (averaging 25kg per panel) across distance, climbing ladders, and moving equipment certainly add up, making every workday a significant physical activity.

Going the Distance: Kilometres Covered

Our solar installer covered a distance of 52.47 kilometres over the week, averaging about 10.494 kilometres per day.

• Monday: 10.79 km

• Tuesday: 13.04 km

• Wednesday: 10.83 km

• Thursday: 9.66 km

• Friday: 8.15 km

That’s like walking the length of a city every day. No wonder these professionals stay in such great shape!

Reaching New Heights: Flights Climbed

Finally, let’s talk about the flights of stairs climbed. Over these five days, the installer climbed a total of 173 flights of stairs, averaging 34.6 flights per day.

• Monday: 51 flights

• Tuesday: 79 flights

• Wednesday: 16 flights

• Thursday: 19 flights

• Friday: 8 flights

Climbing up to rooftops and installing panels on elevated surfaces certainly requires a lot of vertical movement, contributing significantly to the daily calorie burn.

Conclusion: A Job That Keeps You Moving

Being a commercial solar installer is not only a job that contributes to a sustainable future but also a physically demanding one that keeps you on the move. With over 70,000 steps, more than 52 kilometres covered, and climbing 173 flights of stairs in just one week, it’s clear that these professionals are getting their fair share of exercise.

So, next time you think of the installation team at GB NRG, remember the immense physical effort they put in every day. They’re not just powering our businesses with clean energy; they’re also powering through a serious workout!

Further details can be found at: www.gbnrg.co.uk