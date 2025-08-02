The South West Defies National Trend with Footfall Growth in Town Centres

The latest June 2025 Town Centre Visitor Report from Place Informatics, the UK's leading authority on visitor behaviour analytics, reveals that while national footfall declined last month, London and the South West defied the trend, continuing to show year-on-year growth despite a broader slowdown across the UK. Year-to-date footfall now sits at +1.35% nationwide, reflecting a more cautious consumer environment shaped by cost-of-living pressures and unsettled weather conditions.

According to the report, average UK footfall decreased by 0.56% year-on-year in June, down from a +1.79% increase in May, reflecting a softer start to summer shopping activity. London recorded a strong +1.78% rise, with the South West following at +0.49%, the only two regions to see year-on-year growth. However, Scotland (-2.51%) and Northern Ireland (-2.94%) experienced the sharpest drops in visitor traffic across the UK.

Top Town Centre Trends – June 2025

London (+1.78%) and the South West (+0.49%) were the only regions to see an increase in footfall year-on-year.

All other regions saw a decline, including Wales (-0.61%), North East (-0.36%), North West (-2.15%), East Midlands (-0.77%), and Yorkshire & Humber (-0.79%).

Scotland (-2.51%) and Northern Ireland (-2.94%) experienced the sharpest drops.

London’s and the South West’s stronger performance is supported by the presence of many high-performing town centres with a strong mix of retail, food, leisure, and tourism hotspots. Locations such as Poplar, Catford, and Southfields in London continue to see robust visitor numbers, while the South West continues to benefit from seasonal tourist appeal and improved weather-driven footfall.

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented: "While overall UK footfall growth has slowed, London and the South West show that well-positioned town centres with diverse offerings and accessibility can still attract steady visitor numbers. These insights are vital for helping local authorities and businesses adapt their high street strategies to shifting trends."

As town centres look towards the summer months and beyond, Place Informatics remains committed to helping local authorities and businesses harness the power of data-driven insights to make more informed decisions and support long-term recovery.