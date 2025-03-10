The Speaker Awards 2025 is open for entries showcasing speaker excellence

Awards Celebration

Founded in 2022 to celebrate talented speakers and recognise their global impact, The Speaker Awards 2025 is now open for entries.

Whether online or face-to-face, professional speakers are pioneers driving meaningful change, galvanising audiences and inspiring action. Recognising this unique and powerful contribution, The Speaker Awards was founded to celebrate the excellence of top class speakers and give a well-deserved standing ovation to those sharing their stories and expertise worldwide.

Established by industry-veterans Elliot Kay, Lovelda Vincenzi and Simone Vincenzi and now in its fourth year, The Speaker Awards is back and better than ever. A true celebration of the diversity and depth of speaking talent across the globe, entries are open from Midday on Friday 7th March 2025 until Sunday 20th April 2025 on the The Speaker Awards website.

The shortlist will be unveiled on the Friday 9th May 2025 with the winners announced in London on Friday 11th July 2025.

Welcoming speakers from all walks of life, the 2025 Speaker Awards programme features the following ten categories that are now open for submissions:

Best Virtual Speaker

Best TEDx Speaker

Best Speaker Showreel

Newcomer of the Year

Best Live Speaker

Speaker of the Year

Best AI & Future Technology Speaker - Category updated for 2025

Best Speaker Storyteller

Booker's Choice

Best Thought Leadership Speaker - Category updated for 2025

19 world-class judges will be evaluating this year’s entries, including award-winning professional speakers, leading speaker bookers, expert coaches and seasoned entrepreneurs. Within submissions, judges will be assessing a range of elements including content, delivery and bookability.

The Speaker Awards 2025 is an unparalleled opportunity for professional speakers to increase their visibility, reinforce their credibility, reinvigorate their motivation, secure important kudos, access new opportunities and reflect on their progress to date.

More than just an awards ceremony, The Speaker Awards 2025 is the culmination of The Speaker Summit 2025, the premier event for those looking to elevate their speaking business and connect with industry leaders. The summit equips speakers with the practical tools and tried-and-tested strategies to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace, amplify their impact and secure higher-profile engagements.

"We're thrilled to announce that The Speaker Awards 2025 is now open for submissions. Cementing yourself and building a thriving speaking business takes hard work, determination and resilience. I am delighted that we have built an ever-growing platform that celebrates the impressive achievements of speakers across the globe and highlights the transformative impact speaking can have on our society,” Elliot Kay, one of the co-founders, said.

“With a broad range of categories, I highly encourage as many inspiring speakers as possible to get involved and secure well-deserved recognition," he added.

The Speaker Awards 2025 is open for entries between Friday 7th March - Sunday 20th April on The Speaker Awards website.

Full details of entry criteria, judges criteria and FAQs are also available on the website.