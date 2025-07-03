The Sushi Co secures flagship Cambridge site

The Sushi Co is to Open in Cambridge in the Autumn

The Sushi Co has secured a new flagship site in the centre of Cambridge which will open in the Autumn. The Sushi Co was successful following a competitive pitch for the new restaurant location which will now be constructed on the former site of Patisserie Valerie - a local icon situated on a prominent corner in the heart of the historic town in a building owned by Trinity College.

Raheel Choudhary, Co Founder of The Sushi Co confirms: “We are super excited that the Sushi Co has been selected following our proposal. We first visited the site earlier this year and felt the prominent location was perfect to bring one of our live sushi kitchens to Cambridge. Rightly, the building’s owners have looked at all the applications and completed their due diligence, and we are now delighted to confirm we will open the Sushi Co in 1-2 Bridge Street within the next few months.Cambridge is a prestigious area with a high student population and we anticipate it will become one of our busiest stores.”

The Sushi Co is also set to open more new restaurants shortly. Tower Bridge, Brighton and Basildon are all currently under construction, with a further lease secured in Walthamstow where the build will begin soon. Three more openings in the South East are in legals and the Sushi Co is also having positive discussions with landlords for a further two openings.

“This means will have 30 restaurants open by the end of 2025,” confirms Choudhary.“Customers are keen to try our fresh, flavoursome sushi made-to-order in our live kitchens and as a result, we will continue to expand to meet that growing demand. Our goal is to become the leading fast-casual sushi brand based on customer experience, digital innovation and operational excellence.Our experienced team support our franchisees enabling us to take our minutes fresh proposition to even more customers across the UK, and we are on target to open 100 UK stores by the end of 2030.

“Our hand-picked team is a key factor in our success so far. As a result, we are now inviting applications from other experienced QSR and business professionals looking to invest in a proven franchised brand operating in one of the fastest growing sectors in the fast casual industry. Site sourcing, store fit out, training, turn-key opening of stores and marketing and full training enable franchisees to maximise potential in this thriving space.

“Franchisees benefit from competitive fees, a low initial franchise fee, a fully tested business model delivering strong cashflows plus an industry leading ROI.Investors can be confident the support of The Sushi Co’s experienced team to enable them to leverage the work that has gone into creating this exciting franchise opportunity.”

For further information about franchising with The Sushi Co please see: https://thesushico.co.uk/franchise/ or email: [email protected]