The Tinder Swindler star launches IDfier, the digital human-to-human identity verification platform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

IDfier, a digital human-to-human identity verification platform, today launches globally.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founded by Pernilla Sjöholm, star of Netflix’s critically acclaimed documentary The Tinder Swindler, and computer scientist Suejb Memeti, IDfier provides a secure, efficient, and innovative solution for verifying personal identities when interacting on digital platforms such as dating apps, e-commerce platforms, social media, email correspondence, and more.

Currently, there is no universally accepted form of consumer digital identity verification. Social media verification systems are flawed and easily manipulated, and are often optional or simply not available to users. IDfier changes that by providing a fast, secure, and verifiable certification of identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pernilla Sjöholm, Co-founder of IDfier, comments: “My experience being scammed was life-altering; not just financially, but emotionally. I lost trust in others, and confidence in myself. After working on the Netflix documentary, I wanted to use my platform to create a tool that allows people to validate the identity of who they are interacting with online. IDfier is that solution.

Pernilla Sjöholm, star of Netflix's The Tinder Swindler documentary & co-founder of IDfier

"The proliferation of AI deepfakes means that secure, safe, and trusted identity verification is now an essential in the digital world. If we are to protect the safety of ourselves and future generations, we have to start today.”

The platform works by users scanning their passport, driver’s license, or national ID with their phone camera. IDfier then registers and identifies the Near Field Communication (NFC) chip which stores personal user details to ensure a match. IDfier also undertakes a liveness check, a security feature whereby users move their head - similar to security features used by major tech retailers and banks. This ensures that users cannot only apply with a photo or a video.

Once verified, users can choose how they share their information through IDfier. There is the option to engage in peer-to-peer mutual data sharing — where users selectively share specific details such as contact number, age, name, gender, etc. — only when two parties agree to exchange data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, users can create a public profile that links their social media accounts and can be shared freely via a link or QR code.

Pernilla Sjöholm & Suejb Memeti, co-founders of IDfier, adigital human-to-human identity verification platform

Privacy and Security

IDfier ensures regulation KYC compliance with fraud-free identity verification, utilising a database of over 15,000 document templates covering 250+ countries and territories.

Adopting strict authentication processes, IDfier is setting a new global standard for human-to-human verification. All user data is encrypted and stored across disparate servers, ensuring the highest level of security.

IDfier is available on the App Store and Google Play.