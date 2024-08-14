Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed the UK’s hardest working areas, with Mid Suffolk coming out on top.

The study by Journo Research, with the help of global fintech group Plus500, analysed data from the Office for National Statistics, which showed data on the hours worked by UK employees in every local authority.

It found that Mid Suffolk is the UK’s hardest-working area, containing towns like Stowmarket, Needham Market, and Eye. The latest 2023 data showed that the average paid hours worked for employees based in the Suffolk district were 41.8, the most of any UK area.

The Cambridgeshire area of Fenland comes in at a close second, with an average paid hours worked a week of 41.6, according to 2023 data. The area’s main town is March, with other examples including Chatteris and Whittlesey.

Coming in third place is South Holland, located in Lincolnshire, which includes the market town of Spalding, and other towns like Crowland and Holbeach. The study found that employees working in the area worked an average of 41.4 paid hours a week.

Fourth place goes to North Lincolnshire, with data showing that, on average, employees in the area worked an average of 41.2 paid hours a week. The area includes towns like the industrial town of Scunthorpe, as well as Epworth and Brigg.

Rounding out the top five is the Essex area of Thurrock which includes the town of Grays, as well as South Ockendon and Tilbury. The study found that employees worked an average of 41.1 paid hours a week.

The study also analysed data on the areas with the lowest average working hours, with the Welsh area of Merthyr Tydfil coming out on the bottom, with an average of 36.7 paid working hours.

The UK’s hardest-working areas

Rank; Geography ; Average paid hours worked (total)

1 Mid Suffolk ; 41.8

2 Fenland ; 41.6

3 South Holland ; 41.4

4 North Lincolnshire; 41.2

5 Thurrock ; 41.1

6 Dacorum ; 40.9

7 Torridge; 40.8

8 Boston; 40.7

=9 Babergh ; 40.6

=9 Tandridge ; 40.6

=9 Mid Devon; 40.6

=9 North Warwickshire; 40.6

10 King's Lynn and West Norfolk; 40.5