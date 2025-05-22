The United Kingdom’s strong blend of creativity and innovation is improving the appeal of workers on the international stage

United Kingdom

While many UK industries have encountered plenty of macroeconomic challenges in recent years, the nation remains an appealing destination for creative and innovative businesses to find and nurture talent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In terms of national talent pipelines, it’s clear to see that the United Kingdom has a strong pedigree for creativity, particularly when it comes to the arts.

Recently, two UK universities took first and second place in the QS World University Rankings for the world’s best art and design courses. Topping the list were the Royal College of Art (RCA) and the University of the Arts London (UAL), respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the United Kingdom has built a reputation for excellence in financial services, retail, and hospitality, it’s the creative industries that contributed £124 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the economy in 2023. This is equivalent to 5.2% of the GVA of the whole UK economy.

These metrics underline the value that UK workers can bring both domestically and internationally when it comes to creative industries and managing operations in industries that are increasingly rewarding creative output.

Nurturing Creative Talent

It’s the UK’s creative talent that’s helping to draw international attention from businesses seeking to outsource their access to innovative ideas and cost-effective solutions for different forms of exposure to the arts.

Whether it’s collaborative marketing campaigns, the launching of engaging content, or design work, United Kingdom workers have been increasingly sought after to improve global creativity initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative industries in the United Kingdom can also benefit from favourable tax benefits. In February, the government announced a new 40% business rates tax relief for UK film studios, which will be in place until 2034.

These tax benefits help more creative industries to nurture talent and improve access to cutting-edge technologies for creative staff.

According to a report from the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre (Creative PEC), the United Kingdom is a ‘world-leading’ destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the creative sector.

Second only to the United States in the report, the UK has consistently welcomed both inward and outward FDI from the US, which provides almost 45% of all creative inward foreign direct investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This trend has grown the attraction of the United Kingdom as an Employer of Record (EOR) location for businesses across a range of industries seeking to grow their creative operations.

With UK EOR capable of aiding businesses without a domestic presence to benefit from faster market entry, creative projects have been made far more accessible and open to overseas talent.

Innovation Underlines Skilled Worker Growth

Creative industries may be a driver of UK economic growth, but there are many more sectors that are helping to drive fresh FDI initiatives throughout the country.

In 2023, the United Kingdom recorded 985 foreign direct investment projects, representing a 6% boost from the previous year and placing the nation in second place towards the top of the European tables for FDI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent years have seen the UK ramp up its efforts to attract FDI, and a 2023 review conducted by Lord Harrington set out six headline recommendations to attract more overseas investors in key growth areas, including green industries, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, digital technology, and creative industries.

The recommendations included suggestions that the government should set out a clear business strategy to encourage FDI, prioritise investment across central government, and work to propose further improvements to the UK business environment.

While the government has changed since Lord Harrington’s review, the January announcement of a £410 million investment plan to accelerate the development of fusion energy and kickstart economic growth as part of a Plan for Change illustrates a continued emphasis on innovation to grow new skills among UK workers.

Building Value Overseas

While the true value of the UK’s creative industry is more challenging to quantify, other industries have clearly shown their value both domestically and on the world stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The United Kingdom’s economic output by industry is led by real estate, which contributes 13.1% in gross value added (GVA). Retail and wholesale are in second place with 9.9% GVA.

Manufacturing remains a key industry, delivering 9.1% GVA, while the likes of finance, professional and technical, and healthcare all range between 8% and 9%.

These industries remain a key source of international appeal for foreign investment and showcase the quality of the UK workforce in terms of driving productivity within key sectors.

With more foreign investors looking to UK markets to improve their operations overseas, it’s clear that initiatives to improve domestic infrastructure are not only helping to grow industrial efficiency but also building a desirable set of skills among workers that are revered on a global scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Place to Invest

Whether it’s in creativity, energy, or any other leading domestic sector, the United Kingdom is a continental leader in foreign investment, thanks to a skilled workforce that overseas companies are beginning to desire at scale.

Although there are many macroeconomic factors impacting the UK economy at present, the government’s commitment to innovation and improving tax benefits in the arts promises to nurture more talent within the nation’s key industries and build a workforce that’s highly sought after the world over.

​