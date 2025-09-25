The US states where businesses are most likely to thrive revealed in new study

Office buildings in NYC

Idaho has had a 25.23% increase in the number of active businesses since December 2021, the highest increase nationwide, indicating that businesses are thriving in this state, while Maryland experienced the largest short-term growth, with an 11.30% increase in businesses between September 2023 and September 2024. Washington suffered a 15.25% decline in total businesses since December 2021, ranking it last among all states.

A new study by Asana , the work management platform, reveals which states have the strongest business survival rates based on current growth trends in businesses.

The research analysed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which states experienced the greatest increase in the number of active businesses between December 2021 and September 2024. It also looked at the shorter-term business growth in each state between September 2023 and September 2024.

Which states have had the highest growth in businesses since 2021?

Rank State Businesses registered in December 2021 Businesses registered in September 2024 Percentage increase in the number of businesses One-year growth rate (Sept 2023-Sept 2024) 1 Idaho 82,118 102,838 25.23% 8.98% 2 South Carolina 155,945 192,827 23.65% 7.15% 3 Hawaii 49,528 60,641 22.44% 5.61% 4 Tennessee 191,861 233,274 21.58% 4.60% 5 Maryland 179,847 213,488 18.71% 11.30% 6 Delaware 37,706 44,602 18.29% 1.86% 7 Vermont 28,650 33,521 17.00% 6.16% 8 North Carolina 325,058 379,306 16.69% 0.41% 9 Arizona 191,756 222,329 15.94% -0.46% 10 Mississippi 78,098 90,490 15.87% 4.01%

Idaho takes the top position with a 25.23% increase in businesses since December 2021, growing from 82,118 to 102,838 businesses. The state added 8,474 new establishments between September 2023 and September 2024 alone, representing an 8.98% increase in just twelve months.

South Carolina ranks second nationally with a 23.65% growth in businesses since December 2021. The state has added 36,882 new establishments over this period, bringing its total to 192,827 businesses. South Carolina maintained a good short-term rate too with a 7.15% increase in new businesses in the past year.

Hawaii secured the third position with a 22.44% increase in businesses since December 2021. Despite its smaller overall business numbers of 60,641, the island state has added 11,113 new establishments in less than three years, demonstrating enormous growth for its size.

Tennessee matches Hawaii with a 21.58% increase in business establishments but ranks fourth due to slight differences in the exact percentage. The state now hosts 233,274 businesses, adding 41,413 new enterprises since December 2021 and 10,259 in the past year alone.

Maryland rounds out the top five with an 18.71% increase since December 2021, but also achieved the best short-term growth of any state with an 11.30% increase between September 2023 and September 2024. The state added 21,669 new establishments in just twelve months.

A spokesperson from Asana commented on the findings:

"There are challenges that face businesses across the country every day, from tax changes to supply costs, all of which play a factor in the survival and growth of businesses in any given area. It’s interesting to see how dramatically some states are seeing businesses grow, but equally as interesting to see how dramatically some states are seeing businesses decline.

"For the states where business growth is significantly lower, it begs the question of how can this be turned around? One thing that is certain is that there may be many more changes for businesses to adapt to in the next year, so it will be fascinating to see how these rankings change by the end of 2026.”