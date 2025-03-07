These are the 20 highest earning B2B podcasts on TikTok in 2025

Data Set of the B2B Podcasts Making the Most Money

A brand new study by live-streaming production company London Filmed has highlighted that B2B podcasters promoting on TikTok could be earning an estimated £3,000 in additional revenue.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using data from social media analytics platform UpDog and earnings estimates from eMarketer, the team at London Filmed analysed 30 business-focused podcasts and found that posting podcast snippets on TikTok could add thousands to the value of these shows.

The data study was inspired by recent figures which revealed that 40% of business leaders tune into podcasts for B2B content to stay informed of industry trends. In general, businesses with podcasts report an 89% increase in brand awareness and 25% higher brand favourability, according to Lower Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest-earning B2B podcast of 2024 was ‘A Bit of Optimism’, hosted by Simon Sinek, earning an estimated £3,109 per TikTok post.

Podcast Mic

The study was further inspired by data from the Podcast Host that revealed 47% of podcast creators say promotion is the most challenging part of production, with video podcasts cited as one of the most popular ways to engage listeners.

Commenting on the study, Nick Forster, co-founder of London Filmed said: “Podcasting can be a lucrative channel where hosts can create a passionate, engaged community. Podcast advertisers also find that listeners are more likely to convert than with social media advertising, making it a strong business channel. For businesses, podcasts are valuable in raising brand awareness and building brand trust and authority, so it is a great communications channel. Not many people consider TikTok to be the most business-focused platform, but this data shows how valuable it can be when used properly. Video podcast content is only going to become more popular in the coming years as platforms like TikTok continue to grow.”

Methodology

Data on average likes and estimated engagement rates were sourced from UpDog social media analytics. Estimated earnings are based on eMarketer’s value-per-post data and multiplied by the estimated total videos published by each account.