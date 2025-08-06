These are the best UK cities and towns if you want your business to succeed, according to new data

Sometimes in business, it’s not just what you know, it’s where you are. Whether it’s easier access to talent, a thriving local economy or just a sprinkle of luck, your location can make all the difference between success and struggle. But have you ever wondered in which cities in the UK your business is most likely to thrive in 2025?

A new study by Shootday has revealed exactly that. Looking at the data behind business formation and sustainability across the UK, the study determines the places where entrepreneurs have the best shot at long-term success.

To get to the bottom of this, the study examined data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), focusing on 50 cities and towns across the country. The study looked at three crucial factors: business birth rates (how many new businesses are springing up), business death rates (how many are closing), and five-year survival rates (how many stick around after the early challenges).

Each of these metrics was individually normalised and indexed from 0 to 100, allowing cities of all shapes and sizes to be compared on a level playing field. To reflect how important staying power is in the business world, survival rates were given the most weight at 50%, while both births and deaths were weighted at 25% each.

These are the best UK cities and towns if you want your business to succeed

Lincoln has claimed the crown as the best place in the UK to run a successful business in 2025, topping the rankings with an impressive total score of 74.75. It may not be the first city that springs to mind when thinking of business hubs, but this East Midlands gem has clearly struck the right balance between opportunity and sustainability. The city boasts a very healthy 93% five-year survival rate, which placed it 14th out of all cities for that metric. But it’s Lincoln’s exceptional business birth and death rates that really shine: with 2,575 new businesses launched (ranked 5th), and only 310 closures (the 2nd lowest in the country), it’s clear that Lincoln is buzzing with activity and that businesses aren’t just opening, they’re thriving.

Blackburn with Darwen takes a very close second, securing a total score of 72.26. What stands out here is the city’s remarkable 94.5% five-year business survival rate, the second highest in the entire study. In other words, if you start a business in Blackburn, odds are you’ll still be trading years down the line. While the town saw a modest 730 business births (37th overall), it also reported 775 business deaths, placing it 17th on that front.

Solihull grabs third spot with a total score of 70.84, reinforcing the West Midlands as a region to watch. The town is home to a five-year business survival rate of 94%, which puts it in joint 4th place, an outstanding performance. In terms of new business activity, 1,090 startups were recorded (ranking 23rd), while 880 businesses closed (ranking 19th).

In Basildon, which ranks 4th overall with a score of 70.19, the business climate appears both stable and supportive. The Essex town posted a survival rate of 94% (again tied for 4th), alongside 960 new business births (27th) and 900 business deaths (22nd).

Chelmsford, another Essex location, rounds out the top five with a score of 70.09. The city punches well above its weight with a 94.3% five-year business survival rate, ranking 3rd overall. While business birth numbers are on the lower side, 540 new companies launched, placing it 44th, it has also kept closures reasonably low, with 855 business deaths (ranked 18th).

Salford comes in at number six, with a total score of 70.03. With a strong survival rate of 94% (joint 4th again), the Greater Manchester city is clearly doing something right when it comes to supporting its business community. It’s also one of the more dynamic cities in the top 10 in terms of activity, boasting 1,510 new business births (12th), though it also reported 1,465 business deaths (ranking 38th).

Up in Darlington, which ranks 7th overall with a score of 69.99, there’s a quietly impressive business landscape developing. It boasts a 94% survival rate (joint 4th), meaning a strong chance of longevity for any local startup. It may not be the most prolific in terms of new launches (455 births, ranked 47th), but it keeps its death rate impressively low at just 460 closures, the 6th lowest in the study.

York, ranked 8th with a score of 69.40, brings historic charm and modern opportunity together. The city boasts a solid 93.9% business survival rate (ranked 8th), 700 business births (38th), and 715 closures (12th). That slightly higher-than-average birth-to-death ratio suggests a healthy churn and active local market.

In 9th place is Middlesbrough, scoring 69.18. With a 93.8% business survival rate (9th), the town is proving to be a strong contender in the North East. It had 620 business births (40th), and just 575 closures, placing it 8th for lowest death rates.

Rounding out the top 10 is Bury, clocking a total score of 69.01. Its five-year survival rate sits at 93.8% (9th), while it saw 615 businesses launched (41st) and 610 shut down (9th lowest). That near-even ratio, but with a strong survival record, suggests a city where businesses are cautious but capable.

On the other hand, it wasn’t good news for all locations. At the bottom of the list were cities such as Kingston upon Hull, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Luton, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, Sunderland, Birmingham, Harlow, Liverpool and Derby, all ranking low due to a mix of high closure rates or weaker survival numbers.

Top 20 list of best UK cities and towns if you want your business to succeed:

Rank Cities Business Survival Rate Business Births Business Deaths Total Score 1 Lincoln 93 2575 310 74.75 2 Blackburn with Darwen 94.5 730 775 72.26 3 Solihull 94 1090 880 70.84 4 Basildon 94 960 900 70.19 5 Chelmsford 94.3 540 855 70.09 6 Salford 94 1510 1,465 70.03 7 Darlington 94 455 460 69.99 8 York 93.9 700 715 69.40 9 Middlesbrough 93.8 620 575 69.18 10 Bury 93.8 615 610 69.01 11 Rugby 93.8 615 730 68.47 12 Telford and Wrekin 93.5 645 620 67.59 13 Cambridge 95 540 2,635 65.65 14 Stockton-on-Tees 93 745 665 65.32 15 Stockport 93 1485 1,475 64.88 16 Colchester 92.9 825 755 64.76 17 Blackpool 93.1 565 760 64.62 18 Manchester 92 3630 3,215 61.31 19 Bedford 92.2 875 915 60.76 20 Wakefield 92 1255 1,215 60.05