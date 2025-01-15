These are the most popular business podcasts in the UK

User (UGC) Submitted

A new study has revealed that The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast is the most popular business podcast in the UK.

US company formation experts StartFleet.io used Google Keyword Planner to analyse the average number of monthly searches for business podcasts across the UK between December 2023 and November 2024. A total of 46 business podcasts were included in the study.

The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett is the most popular podcast in the UK, with an impressive 5,666 Google searches every month on average. Steven Bartlett interviews the world’s most influential people, experts and thinkers, from happiness experts to LinkedIn’s founder Reid Hoffman. The podcast has a rating of 4.8 stars on Spotify and 4.7 stars on Apple.

The Acquired podcast is the second most popular business podcast in the UK, with 971 searches per month on average. Hosted by Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal, the podcast tells the stories and strategies of successful companies, such as Visa, Costco and Nintendo. The podcast boasts a 4.9 star rating on Spotify and a 4.8 star rating on Apple.

How I Built This with Guy Raz is in third place, totaling 660 searches per month on average. Guy Raz interviews the world’s best-known entrepreneurs to learn how they built their iconic brands, such as Steve Case of AOL, Jane Wurwand of Dermologica and Chris Ruder of Spikeball. On Spotify, the podcast has a 4.9 star rating and on Apple, it has a 4.7 star rating.

Following next is the This Is Money Podcast, which averages 658 searches every month. The podcast discusses the latest money news every week and what this means for you, from energy bill prices to crypto prices. On Spotify, the podcast has a 4.9 star rating and on Apple, it has a 4.4 star rating.

The Ramsey Show is fifth on the list, with an average of 521 Google searches each month. David Ramsey and experts answer audience questions and problems to help build your wealth and take control of your life, such as how to climb out of a financial pit and how to change your mindset. The show is rated 4.8 stars on both Spotify and Apple.

My First Million is in sixth place, with 460 monthly searches on average. This podcast is hosted by Sam Parr and Shaan Puri who brainstorm new businesses based on trends and opportunities they see in the market, with guests also joining them. My First Million has both a 4.8 star rating on Spotify and Apple.

NPR’s Planet Money is seventh, with 379 monthly searches on average across the UK. The podcast explores the forces that shape our lives and ties it back to the economy, with the latest episodes being ‘ZIP Codes!’ and ‘The potato-shaped loophole in free trade.’ Planet Money is rated 4.7 stars on Spotify and 4.6 stars on Apple.

In eighth place is the Jocko Podcast, with 4,850 searches on average every month. Hosted by the retired Navy SEAL, Jocko Willink and Echo Charles, the podcast discusses discipline and leadership in business. The podcast boasts 5 stars on Spotify and 4.9 stars on Apple.

Secret Leaders with Dan Murray-Serter & Chris Donnelly and Business Breakdowns share ninth spot, with 218 monthly searches on average. Secret Leaders shares the insights of the two entrepreneurs who have built, sold, scaled and failed companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The podcast is rated 4.7 stars on Spotify and 4.5 stars on Apple. Business Breakdowns dissects a single business in each episode from its origins to its financials, uncovering the lessons behind success. On Spotify, the podcast has a 4.9 star rating and on Apple, it has a 4.8 star rating.

The tenth most popular business podcast is Masters of Scale, which has an average of 179 monthly searches on Google. The podcast hosts business leaders who share lessons and strategies that have helped their companies, from navigating early prototypes to expanding globally. On Spotify, the podcast is rated 4.6 stars and on Apple, it is rated 4.5 stars.

Joe Thong, a spokesperson for StartFleet.io , adds: “With over 546 million listeners worldwide, podcasts have become a highly popular way to gain an insight into the journey and strategies of successful businesses and leaders.

“The podcasts in this list host business leaders so audiences can learn first-hand how they built their companies, with each episode delving into a different industry. If you find yourself needing some inspiration or motivation, give one of these podcasts a listen".