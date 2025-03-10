These are the top 5 flexible jobs for students to earn extra money

Students can take on flexible work on Airtasker

If you’re currently studying and looking for ways to earn some extra money, you’ll be glad to know there are many quick and easy jobs for university students to explore.

Nowadays, it’s easier than ever to look for student friendly side hustles through platforms and apps that connect you seamlessly with people needing to get things done.

Whether you’re aiming to pay off student loans, need flexible work for personal expenses, or just want to build your career path, Airtasker, the local services marketplace, share some top side hustles for university students:

1. Offer Gardening and Handyperson Services

From helping people maintain their gardens and raking garden waste, to window cleaning and doing a paint job, there are so many odd jobs that people would pay for to have extra help with. What makes these tasks extra enticing is that they don't require many tools, or the customers themselves already have them. Depending on your agreement with the customer, just might just have to show up, do the work, and get paid instantly!

2. Babysit for Nearby Families:

If you're not new to babysitting, this can be an ideal side gig, especially if you love spending time with kids. Babysitting offers flexibility, as it's usually in the evenings or on weekends, perfect for university students who might have unpredictable schedules or free time between classes. It’s a fantastic way to earn money without conflicting with academic responsibilities.

3. Pet Sit for Clients:

Are you an animal lover? Some people need their pets to be cared for while they’re gone or working busy hours. You can offer in-house pet-sitting services to earn extra money on your own time. Extra fond of dogs? Turn your morning or afternoon walks into an income-earning activity by offering dog walking services.

4. Freelance Writing or Ghost-writing:

Whether you’re looking for one-time projects or more consistent part-time work, freelance writing can easily fit into your schedule. The beauty of freelance writing is that you can choose how much or how little you want to take on, making it perfect for students who need to juggle assignments, exams, and student life in general. Whether you're writing blog posts, articles, social media content, or even ghost-writing for someone else, you can find a variety of opportunities online.

5. Sports Coaching or Gym Training:

Are you passionate about team sports or fitness? One excellent part-time job for student-athletes or self-proclaimed gym rats is coaching. If you're experienced in sports like football, rugby, athletics or netball, you can offer your coaching services to local youth or adult teams. Whether you’ve played at a competitive level or simply have a strong passion for the sport, coaching is a great way to stay connected to the sport you love while earning extra money. Many local sports clubs and community centres are always looking for coaches to lead training sessions and help develop younger talent.

It can be challenging working out how to make money as a full-time student while juggling classes and other responsibilities. You should keep your university workload and work life separate - find designated times for each - and avoid multitasking.

If you're looking for flexible work, sign up to Airtasker today , where you can browse a variety of tasks and earn extra cash!