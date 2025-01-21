These are the US states which are best and worst for employees

User (UGC) Submitted

New York is the best state for employees in the U.S., with the highest index score for factors related to workers’ safety and well-being.

U.S. company formation experts StartFleet.io analysed the latest U.S. Department of Labor Statistics to reveal the best and worst states for employees. The ranking evaluated the percentage of workers represented by unions, the percentage of workers paid below the minimum wage and the number of fatal workplace injuries for each state. These factors were weighted evenly, and a total score was calculated, producing an overall score out of 100 for each state on which the final ranking is based.

New York has been revealed as the best state for employees in the U.S., with the highest index score at 77.7 out of 100. A total of 22.1% of workers are represented by a labour union and 0.6% of workers are paid below the minimum wage, which is $16.00 in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County and $15.00 in the rest of the state. On average, the state has reported an average of 3.1 fatal injuries in the workplace per 100,000 workers in 2022.

Washington is in second place, with an overall index score of 75.4 out of 100 in the study. The state is home to 19.1% of workers who are represented by a labour union and 0.4% of workers who are paid below the minimum wage, which is $16.28 per hour – the highest state minimum wage in the country. Washington has recorded an average 3.1 fatal injuries in the workplace per 100,000 workers in a year.

Hawaii takes third spot, with a total index score of 74.5 out of 100. The state reports that 23.4% are workers are represented by a labour union, and 0.6% are paid below the minimum wage, which is $14.00 per hour. In 2022, 4.4 fatal injuries in the workplace were recorded on average per 100,000 people in the state.

Ranking fourth is Oregon, with a score of 72.2 out of 100 in the study. The state is home to 16.9% of workers who are represented by labour unions and 0.4% are paid below the minimum wage, which is between $13.70 to $15.95 per hour, depending on the area. Oregan reported an average of 3 fatal workplace injuries in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Completing the top five best states for employees is California, scoring 71.9 out of 100. In the Golden State, 17.6% of workers are represented by a union and 0.5% of workers are paid below the minimum wage, which is $16.00 per hour, but higher in some cities and counties, such as Los Angeles and San Fransisco. California reported an average of 3.1 fatal workplace injuries in 2022 per 100,000 people.

In contrast, Arkansas is revealed to be the worst state for employees in the U.S., with the lowest index score in the study at 24 out of 100. The state records 5.7% of its workers to be represented by a labour union and 2% of workers who are paid below the minimum wage, which is $11.00 per hour. Arkansas reported an average of 6.2 fatal injuries in the workplace per 100,000 people.

Wyoming is the second-worst state for workers, with a score of 27 out of 100 in the study. A total of 7.4% of workers in the state are represented by a union and 1.2% are paid below the minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. In 2022, 14 fatal injuries in the workplace were recorded on average per 100,000 people in the state.

Louisiana is third, scoring 27.7 out of 100 in the ranking. The state is home to 5.2% of workers represented by a labour union and 1.6% of workers who are paid below the minimum wage, which is $7.25. Louisiana reported an average of 6.7 fatal injuries in the workplace per 100,000 people.

Georgia ranks fourth, with a score of 28.5 out of 100. A total of 5.4% of the state’s workers are represented by a labour union and 1.9% are paid below the minimum wage, which is $5.15, but is covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act to ensure workers are paid at least $7.25 per hour. Georgia reported 28.5 fatal workplace injuries on average per 100,000 people.

Completing the five worst states for employees is South Carolina, scoring 30.3 out of 100 in the study. The state records 2% of its workers being represented by a labour union and 1% of workers who are paid below the minimum wage, which is the federal minimum wage of $7.25. The Palmetto State also reported 6.4 fatal injuries in the workplace on average per 100,000 people.

Joe Thong, a spokesperson for StartFleet.io commented on the findings: “It is always interesting to delve deep into the safety and well-being of employees across America since it provides valuable insight into economic health, safety standards, worker rights, and regional disparities."

“With the rates of labor union representation, percentage of workers paid below the minimum wage, and fatal workplace injuries varying between states, these insights highlight where potential improvements are needed for employees.”