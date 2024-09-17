Think your job is hard? These are the most stressful jobs in the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new study has revealed the most stressful jobs in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, by Personal injury experts Claims.co.uk, analysed Health and Safety Executive data from the UK Government, looking at prevalence and rates of self-reported stress, depression or anxiety that were either caused or made worse by their current or most recent job.

The UK’s ten most stressful jobs

1. Police officers (sergeant and below)

2. Social workers

3. Welfare and housing associate professionals

4. Community nurses

5. Other nursing professionals

6. Higher education teaching professionals

7. Primary education teaching professionals

8. Secondary education teaching professionals

9. Human resource managers and directors

10. National government administrative occupations

Police officers take the top spot, with a rate of 6,500 per 100,000 current or former police officers reporting that their job had negatively impacted their mental health. Rather alarmingly, this rate is almost two and a half times (242%) higher than the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approximately 11,000 out of an estimated total of 169,231 police officers reported that their jobs had caused mental health issues or made them even worse – working out to an estimated 6.5% of the total employees in this role.

Social workers rank second, with a rate of 6,100 per 100,000 social workers currently or formerly employed in social work roles reporting mental health issues caused by their jobs. This rate is over twice the national average (221%). Approximately 7,000 out of an estimated 114,754 social workers report that their job has negatively impacted their mental health, representing 6.1% of the workforce.

Third place goes to welfare and housing associate professionals, who have a rate of 5,810 per 100,000 reporting mental health issues from their jobs. This is more than double the national average (206%). An estimated 8,000 of the approximately 137,694 workers or former workers in this field reported mental health struggles caused or worsened by their job, amounting to 5.81% of the workforce.

Community nurses rank fourth on the list, with a rate of 4,700 per 100,000 reporting job-related mental health issues - almost one and a half times (147%) higher than the national average. Of the 85,106 estimated community nurses, approximately 4,000 have reported work-related mental health issues, equating to 4.7% of those employed in the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other nursing professions are fifth on the list, with a rate of 4,200 per 100,000 workers or former workers affected by work-related mental health issues. While a slightly ambiguous job title, other nursing professions include such roles as clinical lead nurses, matron nurses, nurse educators, occupational health nurses, and staff nurses.

This rate is 121% higher than the national average. Out of the estimated 380,952 employees in other nursing professions, approximately 16,000 have experienced a negative mental health impact, accounting for 4.2% of the total workforce.

Sixth place goes to higher education teachers (University lecturers, professors, and tutors), who report mental health issues at a rate of 4,140 per 100,000. This rate is 118% higher than the national average. Of the 217,391 estimated higher education teachers, approximately 9,000 have been affected, representing 4.14% of the workforce.

Primary school teachers rank seventh, with a rate of 3,860 per 100,000 reporting mental health problems caused by or made worse by work. This rate is 103% higher than the national average. Among the estimated 414,508 primary school teachers, approximately 16,000 are affected, making up 3.86% of the workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In eighth place are high school teachers, with a rate of 3,390 per 100,000 reporting mental health challenges. A figure that’s 78% higher than the national average. Of the 442,478 estimated secondary education teachers, approximately 15,000 have reported mental health struggles, accounting for 3.39% of those in the role.

Human resource managers take the ninth spot on the list, with 3,300 per 100,000 reporting mental health issues related to their jobs, 74% higher than the national average. Out of the 212,121 estimated human resource managers, approximately 7,000 have been affected, accounting for 3.3% of the workforce.

Rounding out the list in tenth place are national government administrative occupations, with a rate of 3,270 per 100,000 employees reporting mental health issues due to or caused by their jobs. This rate is 72% higher than the national average. Out of an estimated 183,486 employees in this sector, approximately 6,000 have reported that their jobs have negatively impacted their mental health, equating to 3.27% of the workforce.

Throughout the UK, almost two in fifty people (1.9%) reported that their jobs had either caused or made mental health issues worse – working out to a rate of 1,900 per 100,000 residents, or an estimated 636,000 people nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the data, bookkeepers, payroll managers, and wage clerks had the least stressful jobs in the country. Just 1,120 per 100,000 workers reported that their jobs had negatively impacted their mental health—41% less than the average Briton.

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk commented on the findings, saying: “The findings bring to light job roles throughout the UK that detrimentally affect the mental health of employees. Police officers, social workers, and welfare and housing associate professionals are notably associated with higher stress levels. Factors such as long hours, high responsibilities, and public-facing roles appear to contribute significantly to an employee’s mental health being negatively impacted.”

“Encouraging regular breaks, offering mental health resources, and promoting open communication can help employees manage their mental health more effectively. Flexible working arrangements (where possible) and access to well-being programs are also steps that can have a significant impact in reducing work-related or induced mental health issues.”