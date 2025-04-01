Thinventory appoints Dave Wilson as new CEO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Software and supply chain management specialist Thinventory has appointed Dave Wilson as its new CEO to drive the company’s next phase of growth.

Joining the business with more than 30 years’ experience in the telecoms, IT and gaming technology sectors, Dave brings a wealth of leadership experience in technology-based businesses across the EMEA region and North America. His career history includes a previous stint at Thinventory as Chief Operating Officer.

Dave is also a former customer of Thinventory. While he was Chief Operating Officer of gaming technology business Inspired Entertainment Inc, he was an early adopter of Thinventory solutions and a customer for more than 10 years.

Dave said: “I am very pleased to be rejoining the Thinventory team and sharing my past experience in the successful deployment of technology-based products into global markets.

“Being a former customer of Thinventory I understand first-hand how beneficial its field service technology and smart locker solutions can be in revolutionising a company’s operations.

“I am excited to take on this new role as CEO as I see great growth potential in the company. Thinventory occupies a market-leading position in its sector and has a highly innovative service offering and impressive inventory management capabilities.

“I look forward to working with the Thinventory team to build on the strong foundations already in place and lead the company’s expansion into new markets.”

Thinventory Executive Chairman Stuart Miller said: “We are delighted to welcome Dave Wilson back to the Thinventory family as our new CEO. He brings with him a wealth of expertise and we are excited about the knowledge and leadership he will bring to the team.

“With his previous experience at the company and use of Thinventory solutions as a customer, Dave has a comprehensive understanding of customers’ needs and Thinventory products and services. This will be hugely valuable as he leads the next phase of Thinventory’s strategic growth.”

Former Thinventory Managing Director Mark Garritt remains involved in the business, having taken on the role of Senior Adviser to the Board. He will be focusing on supporting sales teams and customers and developing new markets and major accounts.

Thinventory creates software and apps for better inventory management and has more than 45,000 smart lockers across more than 1,500 sites throughout the UK that enable businesses to securely collect and return equipment and parts from places of maximum convenience near their points of service.

Operating in 31 countries, the company delivers 30 million items per year, with 99.7% of deliveries made on time to support vital infrastructure including hospitals, telecoms, utilities and data centres.

Thinventory has its head office in Slough, along with distribution centres in Bristol, Coventry, Doncaster, Glasgow, Huntingdon, London, Milton Keynes, Solihull and Warrington.