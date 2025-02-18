Thinventory partners with nox Germany to launch smart lockers in Europe

Thinventory Chairman Stuart Miller

Software and supply chain management specialist Thinventory is expanding its services in Europe through a new partnership with a leading German NightExpress specialist.

Operating in 31 countries, Thinventory delivers 30 million items per year, with 99.7% of deliveries made on time. Thinventory works with leading brands to support vital infrastructure including hospitals, telecoms, utilities and data centres.

Thinventory is launching a pilot project with European provider nox, a specialist in the in-night delivery of time-critical spare parts. The project involves the delivery of new intelligent lockers and logistics technology in Cologne, Stuttgart, Munich and Tuebingen.

The transportation by nox of parts to and from smart lockers operated by Thinventory will allow customers operating in Europe to benefit from the software and supply chain management provider’s best-in-class service in Germany.

One of Europe’s largest service providers for the in-night delivery of goods and spare parts, nox specialises in time-critical logistics services. The company picks up shipments in the late evening and delivers them the next working day before the start of work, operating more than 80 depots in France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Thinventory, formerly known as ByBox, has more than 45,000 smart lockers across 1,500 critical infrastructure locations throughout the UK, such as hospitals and data centres, that enable businesses and their field staff to securely collect and return equipment and parts from places of maximum convenience near their points of service.

Thinventory has set up new smart lockers at hospital sites across Cologne, Stuttgart, Munich and Tuebingen to enable businesses there to benefit from the same convenience. Initially the lockers will be trialled with a healthcare business customer.

Thinventory Chairman Stuart Miller said: “We are thrilled to partner with nox. Utilising nox logistics expertise will be a great addition to Thinventory’s innovative tech-driven solutions and smart locker network.

“The location of the lockers at hospitals will enable the in-night delivery of parts, ensuring that engineers can efficiently collect their delivery on the way into hospitals, improving both engineer productivity and the customer experience.

“We are very excited to be expanding our offering in Europe and see great potential to expand our services further afield to benefit more customers.”

Alexander Kohnen, CEO of the nox Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to combine Thinventory's expertise with our know-how. Together, we offer our customers a convincing solution for higher technician productivity. I am sure that this concept will also be of interest to customers from other sectors and that we will expand our collaboration in the future.”