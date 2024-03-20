Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Australia's beloved Tim Tam chocolate biscuits have finally hit UK stores, marking a significant milestone for Tim Tam fans abroad. Known for their combination of smooth chocolate filling sandwiched between two crunchy biscuits, Tim Tams have gained a massive following since their introduction in Australia in the 1960s.

At £2.50 per pack, both online and in-store, the chocolate-flavoured biscuits - Tim Tam Original, Tim Tam Dark, and Tim Tam Chewy Caramel - are currently sold at Waitrose and Ocado, with plans to expand to additional supermarkets.

Rebecca Chan, Tim Tam Marketing Manager, said: “Whilst Tim Tam is Australia’s favourite chocolaty biscuit, we know how loved this delicious biscuit is around the world, and is now directly available in the UK for consumers to enjoy as a special treat or when catching up with family and friends.”

Tim Tam first hit the market in 1964. They were named by Ross Arnott, who attended the 1958 Kentucky Derby and believed that the winning horse's name, Tim Tam, was ideal for a new line of biscuits.

Australia's beloved Tim Tam biscuits have finally arrived in the UK