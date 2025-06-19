Titan OS announces a new manufacturer partnership and presents two new ad products focused on using data to drive performance measurement on TV

Cannes, France – June 17, 2025 – Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today unveiled a series of product and partnership announcements at its Advertising Summit during Cannes Lions. The company highlighted its continued expansion in scale, product innovation, and data-driven advertising capabilities—reinforcing its position as the independent operating system of choice for the connected TV ecosystem in Europe and Latin America.

Titan OS announced a new manufacturing partnership with Vestel, under which Titan OS will power smart TVs produced by Vestel including for major European retailers—starting with JVC for Currys in the UK. This agreement significantly broadens Titan OS’s distribution footprint and strengthens its presence across key retail markets.

In addition to manufacturing, the collaboration is planned to include a strategic focus on data and monetization. By working closely with Vestel, Titan OS aims to bring deeper audience insights and enhanced value to advertisers.

“As one of Europe’s leading technology brands, we are thrilled to partner with Titan OS to deliver a seamless, content-led experience to many households,” said Atınç Öğüt, Vestel’s Deputy General Manager. ‘This strategic collaboration elevates our smart TV offering across Europe and creates powerful new opportunities for retailers and advertisers to connect with audiences more effectively.’ With our extensive product range and significant market presence, Vestel continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the digital content ecosystem.”

“This partnership with Vestel marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Bart Bomers, Chief Commercial Officer of Titan OS. “By combining the strength of one of Europe’s leading TV manufacturers with our independent platform, we are scaling faster and smarter – transforming the future of TV in Europe.”

The company also announced a strategic collaboration with Kochava, a global leader in real-time data solutions for omnichannel measurement. Titan OS’s new Homepage Video Banner format now includes full integration with Kochava’s attribution and analytics capabilities, enabling brands and content partners to measure campaign performance across Titan OS’s 18+ million devices.

“We’re proud to bring our attribution intelligence to Titan OS, helping brands and content partners to gain actionable insights on their Connected TV investments,” said Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava. “Together, we’re raising the bar for measurable, transparent, and privacy-conscious performance across the TV landscape.”

“Our partnership with Kochava reinforces Titan OS’s commitment to delivering a personalized, secure, and performance-driven Connected TV experience,” said Rees Hughes, VP Data at Titan OS. “By uniting our content-first approach with Kochava’s measurement capabilities, we enable advertisers and content partners to clearly measure and optimize the impact of their marketing efforts on Titan OS.”

This new product unlocks end-to-end visibility into results such as app installs, purchases, visits, and subscriptions - turning CTV from a reach-focused channel into a measurable performance engine.

Titan OS also introduced Incremental Reach as its second new ad product—enabling advertisers to identify and engage with audiences no longer watching broadcast TV and to quantify the additional impact driven by connected TV.

During the event, Titan OS shared a case study from a recent campaign with a global FMCG brand during the Six Nations Championship 2025. The advertiser leveraged Titan OS inventory to reach rugby fans missed by linear TV—achieving a 28% incremental reach, with 98% video completion rates and 23% of viewers not watching any broadcast TV at all.

This case illustrates Titan OS’s growing capability to offer scaled, data-rich TV advertising solutions that deliver both reach and measurable performance.