'Too stupid to succeed': The words that drove a British Diversity Awards hero to change the world for neurodivergent talent

Phillipa and her son, Charlie, as The British Diversity Awards with the winner's trophy for Hero of the Year

For most of her life, Phillipa Nicholson believed what she was told, that she would "never succeed in anything." Teachers dismissed her. Workplaces overlooked her. She spent years quietly taking her seat at the back of the room, convinced she had nothing worth saying. Now? Phillipa has just been named Hero of the Year at the British Diversity Awards - beating out some of the UK’s biggest brands. And she’s using her win to champion neurodivergent professionals and revolutionise workplace inclusion.

Cheshire-based Phillipa runs career coaching and workplace inclusion programmes designed specifically for neurodivergent professionals - whether jobseekers, employees, or business owners. Alongside her 18-year-old son, Charlie, she has developed ground-breaking VR-based neurodiversity awareness workshops, which immerse participants in real-life experiences and she covers not just the top 4, but 19 different neurodiversities.

"It’s one thing to read about neurodiversity. It’s another to feel it. When people experience what it’s really like to navigate the world as a neurodivergent person, the shift in understanding is immediate. That’s what changes workplaces for good, not an automated online tick box exercise!"

Her corporate membership programme helps businesses embed lasting change, ensuring neurodivergent employees don’t just survive but thrive. With neurodivergent individuals being three times more likely to experience workplace discrimination and 79% of autistic adults unemployed or underemployed, Phillipa’s work is more than just important - it’s urgent, it’s necessary.

"I spent decades trying to squeeze myself into a neurotypical world that wasn’t built for me. It was like trying to put a perfect tick in a tiny box, using my less dominant hand, with oven gloves on. It wasn’t until I stopped trying to fit in and started owning my differences that I finally found success. I was told I’d never amount to anything. That I wasn’t clever enough to have anything worth saying. So, I kept quiet. Now, I’m standing centre stage (literally and figuratively), proving them wrong. If you’ve ever been made to feel less because of the way your brain works, know this: you are not the problem. The system is. And I’m here to help change it."

The British Diversity Awards promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by recognising those individuals and organisations who continually strive to make workplaces, and society, more inclusive for all.

“During a time of increasing intolerance and hatred, predominantly aimed at minorities in society, it is vital that we continue to stand together by championing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion across the UK. Everyone deserves equal opportunities and respect, free from harassment or prejudice; but change does not come by chance, it takes hard work and commitment, and is exemplified by our nominees each year.”