Top 20 geopolitics speakers revealed in new survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The clock is ticking down to the US Election - with less than three weeks to go until polling day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the impact of the November 5 vote might not seem that relevant to Brits, the reality is that the outcome of the race to the White House will have an impact around the world. And for business leaders getting a grasp of the repercussions of the US election is particularly vital - not least because the current world geo-political outlook seems to be the most uncertain it has been in perhaps a generation.

Aside from the election, escalating tensions in the Middle East, the continuing conflict in Ukraine, slow economic growth in China, and the uncertainty over Taiwan are all hot subjects for observers of global political issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Hayes, director of the Champions Speakers Agency, has assisted many organisations to develop strategies to impart valuable geopolitical insights to employees. He said: “In a world where the contours of geopolitics seem as elusive as they are impactful, understanding this complex phenomenon is more crucial than ever.

Champions: The Speakers Agency

“With over 70% of global leaders acknowledging the increasing complexity of international relations in the past decade, we navigate through the fluid landscape of global politics, where discursive constructions morph into potent political actions.

“The need for insightful analysis has never been greater.”

To help further many business leaders are now hiring speakers who specialise in geopolitics.

Data compiled by Champions Speakers, which is based on reviews and feedback from thousands of events, shows the current top geopolitical speakers in 2024 to be:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Kim Darroch, British Ambassador to the United States and UK Permanent Representative to the European Union

Ian Bremmer, Founder of Eurasia Group, professor and author

Helga Flores Trejo, Vice President Head of International & Multilateral Affairs for Bayer A

GIan Goldin, distinguished professor at Oxford University, former advisor to Nelson Mandela

Carmen Reinhart, author and Harvard Kennedy School professor

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former Leader of the Opposition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Myrie, multi-award-winning journalist and TV presenter

Howard Gutman, background in law and American politics, former United States Ambassador to Belgium

Helen Clark, New Zealand's second female Prime Minister

Angus Roxburgh, author and former BBC Moscow and European Correspondent

David Murrin, renowned geopolitics speaker, polymath and super forecaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Malloch-Brown, former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations

Arne Elias Corneliussen, geopolitical and strategic advisor, Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society

Tim Marshall, former Diplomatic Editor and Foreign Correspondent for Sky News

General Philip Breedlove, retired General of the United States Air Force and former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alec Ross, Visiting Professor at the Bologna Business School

David Nissan, officer and commander in the Israeli Defence Forces

Karishma Vaswani, high-profile journalist for BBC and Bloomberg Opinion

Jay Tuck, investigative journalist and founder of Airtime Dubai

John Pienaar, esteemed political reporter with BBC and Times Radio

To read more about this report visit: https://champions-speakers.co.uk/worlds-top-geopolitical-speakers