Top 20 geopolitics speakers revealed in new survey
Although the impact of the November 5 vote might not seem that relevant to Brits, the reality is that the outcome of the race to the White House will have an impact around the world. And for business leaders getting a grasp of the repercussions of the US election is particularly vital - not least because the current world geo-political outlook seems to be the most uncertain it has been in perhaps a generation.
Aside from the election, escalating tensions in the Middle East, the continuing conflict in Ukraine, slow economic growth in China, and the uncertainty over Taiwan are all hot subjects for observers of global political issues.
Jack Hayes, director of the Champions Speakers Agency, has assisted many organisations to develop strategies to impart valuable geopolitical insights to employees. He said: “In a world where the contours of geopolitics seem as elusive as they are impactful, understanding this complex phenomenon is more crucial than ever.
“With over 70% of global leaders acknowledging the increasing complexity of international relations in the past decade, we navigate through the fluid landscape of global politics, where discursive constructions morph into potent political actions.
“The need for insightful analysis has never been greater.”
To help further many business leaders are now hiring speakers who specialise in geopolitics.
Data compiled by Champions Speakers, which is based on reviews and feedback from thousands of events, shows the current top geopolitical speakers in 2024 to be:
Lord Kim Darroch, British Ambassador to the United States and UK Permanent Representative to the European Union
Ian Bremmer, Founder of Eurasia Group, professor and author
Helga Flores Trejo, Vice President Head of International & Multilateral Affairs for Bayer A
GIan Goldin, distinguished professor at Oxford University, former advisor to Nelson Mandela
Carmen Reinhart, author and Harvard Kennedy School professor
Sir Iain Duncan Smith, former Leader of the Opposition
Clive Myrie, multi-award-winning journalist and TV presenter
Howard Gutman, background in law and American politics, former United States Ambassador to Belgium
Helen Clark, New Zealand's second female Prime Minister
Angus Roxburgh, author and former BBC Moscow and European Correspondent
David Murrin, renowned geopolitics speaker, polymath and super forecaster
Mark Malloch-Brown, former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations
Arne Elias Corneliussen, geopolitical and strategic advisor, Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society
Tim Marshall, former Diplomatic Editor and Foreign Correspondent for Sky News
General Philip Breedlove, retired General of the United States Air Force and former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO
Alec Ross, Visiting Professor at the Bologna Business School
David Nissan, officer and commander in the Israeli Defence Forces
Karishma Vaswani, high-profile journalist for BBC and Bloomberg Opinion
Jay Tuck, investigative journalist and founder of Airtime Dubai
John Pienaar, esteemed political reporter with BBC and Times Radio
To read more about this report visit: https://champions-speakers.co.uk/worlds-top-geopolitical-speakers