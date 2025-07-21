Top business expert announces major new role

User (UGC) Submitted

Jack Hayes, Director at Champions Speakers, has officially joined the prestigious Forbes Business Council as a regular contributor.

The move further cements Jack’s reputation as the UK’s most forward-thinking leaders in the events and keynote speaker hiring industry.

As a senior figure at Champions Speakers, a global keynote speaker and celebrity booking agency, Jack has played a key role in transforming the business into one of the most trusted names in the industry.

Now, his invitation to the Forbes Business Council recognises his leadership, innovative business thinking, and the impact he’s made through digital transformation and strategic partnerships.

As a regular Forbes contributor, Jack will bring insider insight into how event agencies, corporate bookers, and brand teams can navigate the fast-changing media landscape. His contributions will focus on:

The evolving role of AI and automation in business and live events

Talent trends and the rise of authentic, values-led storytelling

The future of global speaker engagement and digital-first events

Strategies for scaling agencies while staying human-centric

Speaking on the appointment, Jack said:

“Being invited to join the Forbes Business Council is a proud moment for me and for Champions Speakers. I’m looking forward to contributing regularly and sharing insights that can help others in the industry navigate change and seize new opportunities.”

In a recent Forbes article, Jack shared insights on one of his top business priorities for the second half of 2025: the integration of artificial intelligence into operations.

His comment featured in a widely read Forbes Council post titled "Business Leaders Share Their Top Priorities for Late 2025”, where he said:

"One of my biggest goals for the second half of the year is to continue the integration of AI into business operations. This integration is not to replace human input, but to enhance efficiency and streamline processes. Other entrepreneurs should consider automation in their business strategies, as it is about working smarter and freeing up time for more creative, human-centered work."

This perspective aligns closely with Jack’s broader business philosophy, leveraging innovation to enhance human talent, rather than replace it. His position reflects the evolving needs of the live events, corporate entertainment, and talent booking sectors, where efficiency, personalisation, and agility are more important than ever.

Jack’s leadership has driven the agency’s rapid expansion into global markets, high-profile collaborations, and its reputation for delivering high-calibre speakers for events ranging from FTSE 100 board meetings to major conferences and virtual summits. Jack has also been the driving force behind the launch of the AI Speakers agency, the world's first and largest speaker agency dedicated to AI expert thought leaders, and the Diversity and inclusion Speakers Agency which was launched in 2020.

