Top IT salaries across UK cities: Where to find the best-paid roles in 2025

United Kingdom

Expert reveals where UK tech professionals are earning the most, and why your next career move may hinge on location.

The UK tech job market is evolving rapidly, with salaries in some cities far outpacing the national average. New research from fatjoe shows that IT professionals in cities like Westminster and London are commanding the highest pay, while roles in blockchain and AI are seeing major salary jumps. Whether you're a jobseeker weighing relocation or an employer aiming to stay competitive, these numbers offer valuable insights.

Top UK Cities for IT Salaries in 2025

Westminster – £68,882.79

– £68,882.79 London – £65,061.63

– £65,061.63 York – £58,310.79

– £58,310.79 Oxford – £58,156.37

– £58,156.37 Cambridge – £55,994.37

London may still be the UK’s tech capital, but cities like Westminster, Oxford, and Cambridge are becoming high-paying hotspots, especially for startups and research-driven enterprises. These cities now rival the capital in opportunity, often with better work-life balance and lower living costs.

If you’re priced out of London but want to maintain a high income, cities like York or Cambridge are smart alternatives. These regional hubs offer access to leading universities, emerging tech clusters, and strong salaries.

The Rise of Remote Work and How Salaries Are Adapting:

Hybrid and fully remote roles are pushing companies to offer London-weighted salaries to regional workers. Employers can now attract top talent from across the UK without requiring relocation, but may need to adjust pay scales to remain fair and competitive.

Top IT talent is gravitating to cities offering not just high pay, but also quality of life. To compete, companies must offer flexible work policies, ongoing training, and location-adjusted compensation packages that reflect market rates.

Highest-Paying IT Roles in the UK (2025)

Blockchain Engineer – £112,524.69 Software Architect – £67,895.96 Site Reliability Engineer – £64,438.20 AI Training Specialist – £54,328.51 Back-End Developer – £51,663.12

Blockchain and AI are no longer niche areas—they're at the centre of digital transformation in the UK. High salaries reflect the growing demand for these advanced skills, with companies competing for limited talent pools.

Advice for Jobseekers Considering Relocation

If you're skilled in blockchain, AI, or cloud infrastructure, consider relocating to where these roles are most in demand. Even mid-sized cities now offer competitive salaries, often with lower costs and shorter commutes.

These high-paying roles are often remote-friendly, especially for back-end and AI-focused positions. As such, geography is less of a barrier, but competition is now nationwide, not just local.

What Employers Need to Know to Remain Competitive

To attract top-tier IT professionals, employers must highlight not just salary, but purpose-driven work, flexible hours, and a strong tech culture. Upskilling current staff in high-demand areas like blockchain may also be more sustainable than hiring externally.

“Tech salaries in the UK are responding to two key forces: digital acceleration and geographic diversification. While London and Westminster still top the list, we’re seeing a rise in high-paying tech jobs in cities like York and Oxford, where access to academic institutions, lower living costs, and emerging innovation hubs are changing the game.

For IT jobseekers, this means opportunity is no longer confined to the capital. You can command a strong salary in a city that also offers better affordability and quality of life. For employers, this shift presents both a challenge and an advantage. It’s no longer enough to compete on pay alone: flexibility, meaningful work, and location strategy are now critical in attracting and retaining tech talent.

SmartMove.us encourages both companies and candidates to explore these emerging salary trends before making relocation or hiring decisions. The UK's IT salary landscape is more dynamic than ever, and those who adapt will thrive,” says Tech Expert, Dan Trickfrom fatjoe.

The UK’s IT salary landscape is shifting. The tech race is on, will you keep up?