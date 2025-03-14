Top of the game: franchising’s finest come together at Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100) 2025

EF100 Winners

The UK's leading franchises came together last night to celebrate the Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100) 2025. Hosted at the prestigious Leonardo Royal St. Paul’s in London, the event honoured the industry’s top performers and their outstanding achievements over the past year.

Since its launch in 2017, the EF100 has set the standard for success in the franchising world, highlighting brands that excel in growth, innovation and excellence. The 2025 league table, revealed in December, saw intense competition and raised the bar higher than ever with the largest number of entrants since its inception all vying for one of the top 100 places.

Anita Roberts, Franchise Director at HSBC UK and one of the EF100 judges, captured the evening’s key message: “Franchising drives growth in the UK economy, and we are proud to back an initiative that champions excellence while fostering the continued advancement of the franchise sector.”

This year’s awards featured the addition of several new accolades, each representing a key hallmark of franchise excellence:

· HSBC Exceptional Performance of the Year Award: Recognising Right at Home for their outstanding business growth and franchisee support.

· Worldpay Emerging Franchisor of the Year Award: Awarded to Walfinch, celebrating their innovative approach and overall impact on the industry.

· BusinessesForSale.com Innovation of the Year Award: Home Instead stood out in this category with their inventive strategies.

· Natalia Shvarts Community Builder of the Year Award: Banana Moon Day Nursery earned this honour with their commitment to local communities through engaging and creative initiatives.

· AdSmart from Sky Sustainability of the Year Award: A new addition to the annual awards roster this year, Dyno-Rod was recognised for demonstrating commercial excellence and overall commitment to improving environmental and social issues.

· Knights PLC Diversity and Inclusion of the Year Award: Conexus Tuition was named as the winner of this second new accolade for 2025, having been recognised for showcasing an outstanding devotion to enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

· Elite Franchise Top Supplier Award: Atlas Mapping took this coveted new award, voted by the franchise brands who made into the EF100 from a list of 10 supplier finalists.

· Highest New Entry of the Year: Little Kickers made a significant splash as the highest new entrant, marking them as a brand to watch.

· Rising Star of the Year: Greensleeves Lawn Care, demonstrating remarkable growth and dynamic leadership within the franchise community.

· People’s Choice Award: MOLLY MAID voted by the readers of Elite Franchise magazine.

· EF100 No.1 Winner 2025: Snap-on Tools, a brand renowned for its excellence in franchising standards, leading the way and setting the benchmark for others to follow.

Byron Miltz, UK Managing Director of Snap-on Tools, proudly celebrates the brand’s top-ranking achievement: “Being recognised as the UK’s number one franchise for the fourth time and third year in a row is truly an honour. I couldn’t be prouder of our UK team and our incredible franchisees, whose dedication, hard work and passion for the brand define Snap-on’s success. It’s been a privilege to share this moment alongside so many outstanding brands – congratulations to everyone featured on the EF100 list!”

Jodie Marsh, Commercial Director of Elite Franchise, added, "Hosting the EF100 Awards for the first time has been an incredible honour. This event is all about celebrating the very best in franchising, recognising the hard work, dedication and innovation that drives the industry forward. Seeing so many outstanding brands come together to share their success has been truly inspiring. A huge congratulations to all the winners and finalists – your achievements set the standard for excellence in franchising!"