Top retirement countries For Brits

By Emmy Dimaano
Contributor
3 hours ago
An expert relocation service provider has researched the top 40 international destinations for UK citizens to retire.placeholder image
An expert relocation service provider has researched the top 40 international destinations for UK citizens to retire.
With the rising cost of living and unstable political landscape in the UK, it’s no surprise that 79% of British pensioners are considering retiring abroad (MoneyWeek). But the big question is, where?

Gibraltar Residency, expert relocation service provider, have researched the top 40 international destinations for UK citizens to retire, based on the following metrics.

Most Popular

The first three factors were given a weight of 25% each and the other 3 factors made up the final 25% of the total score.

  • Healthcare
  • Tax rates
  • Cost of living
  • Sunshine hours
  • Retirement residency visa options
  • English speaking proficiency

Here were the top 10 countries and their scores out of 40:

  1. United Arab Emirates - 29.83
  2. Thailand - 29.25
  3. Malaysia - 29.24
  4. Mexico - 27.17
  5. Gibraltar - 26.67
  6. Philippines - 26.58
  7. Egypt - 26.50
  8. Czech Republic - 25.50
  9. Brazil - 24.83
  10. Indonesia - 24.50

Here were the top countries for each factor:

  • Healthcare - Japan
  • Tax rates - United Arab Emirates
  • Cost of living - India
  • Sunshine hours - Egypt
  • Retirement residency visa options - multiple
  • English speaking proficiency - Gibraltar
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice