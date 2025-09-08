Top retirement countries For Brits

An expert relocation service provider has researched the top 40 international destinations for UK citizens to retire.

With the rising cost of living and unstable political landscape in the UK, it’s no surprise that 79% of British pensioners are considering retiring abroad (MoneyWeek). But the big question is, where?

Gibraltar Residency, expert relocation service provider, have researched the top 40 international destinations for UK citizens to retire, based on the following metrics.

The first three factors were given a weight of 25% each and the other 3 factors made up the final 25% of the total score.

Healthcare

Tax rates

Cost of living

Sunshine hours

Retirement residency visa options

English speaking proficiency

Here were the top 10 countries and their scores out of 40:

United Arab Emirates - 29.83 Thailand - 29.25 Malaysia - 29.24 Mexico - 27.17 Gibraltar - 26.67 Philippines - 26.58 Egypt - 26.50 Czech Republic - 25.50 Brazil - 24.83 Indonesia - 24.50

Here were the top countries for each factor:

Healthcare - Japan

Tax rates - United Arab Emirates

Cost of living - India

Sunshine hours - Egypt

Retirement residency visa options - multiple

English speaking proficiency - Gibraltar