Top retirement countries For Brits
Gibraltar Residency, expert relocation service provider, have researched the top 40 international destinations for UK citizens to retire, based on the following metrics.
The first three factors were given a weight of 25% each and the other 3 factors made up the final 25% of the total score.
- Healthcare
- Tax rates
- Cost of living
- Sunshine hours
- Retirement residency visa options
- English speaking proficiency
Here were the top 10 countries and their scores out of 40:
- United Arab Emirates - 29.83
- Thailand - 29.25
- Malaysia - 29.24
- Mexico - 27.17
- Gibraltar - 26.67
- Philippines - 26.58
- Egypt - 26.50
- Czech Republic - 25.50
- Brazil - 24.83
- Indonesia - 24.50
Here were the top countries for each factor:
- Healthcare - Japan
- Tax rates - United Arab Emirates
- Cost of living - India
- Sunshine hours - Egypt
- Retirement residency visa options - multiple
- English speaking proficiency - Gibraltar