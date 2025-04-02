Trade Up: Hellmann's opens world-first condiment currency exchange for mayonnaise in 62 locations nationwide

Hellmann's has partnered with FXCO currency exchange bureaus across the UK to trade in ketchup for mayo

Mayo-loving Brits can now trade in unwanted ketchup sachets for delicious Hellmann’s Mayo at No1 Currency Exchange stores across the UK

For far too long, the UK’s mayonnaise lovers have faced an unfair reality: fast food chains give out ketchup regardless of whether it is wanted or not at no additional costs with most meals, whereas mayo comes at an extra price. As the UK’s number one mayonnaise brand1, Hellmann’s believes that this additional fee is a condiment injustice, and that no ketchup or mayo lovers should have to pay extra to enjoy their favourite sauce with a burger or fries.

To take a stand against this injustice, Hellmann’s is launching the first #MayoExchange, a nationwide partnership with No1 Currency, Thomas Exchange Global, and Currency Exchange Corporation exchange bureaus to enable mayo lovers to trade in unwanted free ketchup sachets in exchange for Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Running from April 3 to 10 in over 62 currency stores across the UK, recent customers of local fast food restaurants just need to bring in their free ketchup sachets– you know, the pesky ones that often sit at the bottom of your takeaway bag – and trade them in for sachets of the good stuff: Hellmann’s mayo.

Claire Racklyeft, UKI Condiments Category Director, Unilever said: “Hellmann’s has always been the gold standard of mayonnaise—rich, creamy, and worth every dollop. But as fast food chains continue to place a higher price on mayo compared to ketchup, we’re simply responding to the market.

"With ketchup sachets handed out freely, it’s only fair that mayo lovers get their due! That’s why we’ve teamed up with No1 Currency to let people swap their free, unwanted ketchup for something truly premium. With 62 stores participating, we’re making sure everyone can enjoy their burger and fries with the mayo they love.”

The #MayoExchange is the latest bold move in Hellmann’s ongoing mission to champion great taste in every delicious bite. By transforming overlooked ketchup sachets into a product more meaningful to Brits everywhere, in partnership with the teams at No1 Currency, Thomas Exchange Global, and Currency Exchange Corporation, the power of great taste is going back where it belongs—into the hands of the people, one creamy sachet at a time.

Simon Phillips, Managing Director, at No1 Currency said, “Exchange bureaus have always been a place where people can come and bring things that are important to them and exchange it for even more valuable commodities. From gold and silver, through to currencies from around the world. Now for the first time, we are excited to be able to do this for sauces to! As mayo lovers ourselves, we’re here to bring equity to the condiment market in the UK and to give people free mayo at a price that we think is fair and based on market price – more free ketchup.”

HOW TO TAKE PART:

Find your nearest participating No1 Currency, Thomas Exchange Global, and Currency Exchange Corporation Bureau – keep an eye on @HellmannsUK for locations and updates.

No1 Currency, Thomas Exchange Global, and Currency Exchange Corporation – keep an eye on for locations and updates. Bring in your free unwanted ketchup sachets – any fast-food ketchup sachet will do!

– any fast-food ketchup sachet will do! Exchange for delicious creamy Hellmann’s mayo sachets – exchange rates are based on supply and demand after all, so with an abundance of ketchup freely given out, the initial trading rate will be every two ketchups for one in demand (and superior tasting!) Hellmann’s mayo sachet – exchange rates may fluctuate depending on demand and will be advertised daily via @HellmannsUK social channels and currency boards in store.

Join the Mayo Exchange today and show the world how you're standing up for condiment justice! Trade up and share with @HellmannsUK with #MayoExchange—because great mayo shouldn’t cost extra!

About Hellmann’s:

Hellmann’s believes great tasting food is a simple daily pleasure that adds richness to people’s lives. For over a century, we’ve been helping people turn the simplest ingredients into delicious meals by giving food that extra dollop of creamy deliciousness. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste to bring out the best in food—elevating everyday meals and moments.

Available in 65 countries, Hellmann’s wide variety of products – whether plant-based, flavoured or the original Real mayo – inject taste and tang to food all over the world. With an estimated one thousand products sold globally every minute, Hellmann’s is not only the world’s No.1 mayonnaise but also one of Unilever’s fastest-growing brands.

About No1 Currency:

No1 Currency is a leading provider of foreign exchange services in the UK and sells travel money through a network of more than 200 high street locations across the country.

No1 Currency enables travellers to buy nearly 60 different foreign currencies at market-leading rates and charges no commission on transactions.

It offers customers a range of easy ways to buy their travel money, including click and collect and a secure home delivery service.