Transformation or dependency? Leading expert on the UK’s £150 billion gamble on US tech

The United Kingdom has secured a record £150 billion in inward investment during Donald Trump’s state visit, with £31 billion earmarked for technology.

Microsoft, Nvidia, and Google headline the package with vast AI and cloud infrastructure projects. The fanfare is undeniable, but the real question is whether this is a transformative moment for British innovation or a new era of dependency on American tech giants.

Here New-York based businessman and investor, James Disney-May, an expert on UK and US trade relations, shares his analysis.

A headline deal

The centrepiece is the Tech Prosperity Deal. Microsoft will invest £22 billion to build the UK’s largest AI supercomputer. Nvidia will deploy 120,000 GPUs, its biggest European rollout. Google will expand with a new data centre and more AI research. Blackstone has pledged £100 billion over ten years, while Palantir and others add to the mix.

The government says the package will create 7,600 jobs, presenting it as proof that Britain is a “science and technology superpower”. Politically, images of Trump and Starmer side by side offered rare symbolism: a Labour prime minister and a Republican president united in backing the same economic vision.

Not all immediate

Much of the investment is structured as long-term commitments. Blackstone’s headline pledge of £100 billion spans a decade and covers multiple sectors, from infrastructure to advanced manufacturing. For companies weighing immediate opportunities, the timelines and delivery phases will matter as much as the headlines.

The number of jobs, though welcome, looks modest compared with the scale of the pledges. Critics note that much of the capital funds infrastructure owned by US firms rather than new British companies or intellectual property.

Winners and losers

For AI and cloud, the deal is a clear win. The infrastructure could cement the UK as Europe’s leading hub for research and development. Startups, service providers, and talent pipelines stand to benefit. Defence and advanced manufacturing are also likely winners.

Other industries are less buoyant. Steel producers remain locked in disputes over tariffs. Pharmaceutical firms face a challenging environment, with investment decisions under pressure. The picture is uneven, raising questions about how broadly the benefits will be spread across the economy.

Political risk and sovereignty

Starmer’s decision to invite Trump was a calculated risk that has delivered visible results. The investment figures give the UK a stronger hand in positioning itself as a global hub for AI and advanced technology. Embedding Britain’s future infrastructure alongside US firms brings not only capital but also access to world-leading expertise, research networks, and scale.

Closer alignment with Washington could help anchor the UK firmly within the transatlantic economy at a time when global competition for talent, capital, and standards is intensifying. The challenge now is to ensure this partnership strengthens domestic capability and complements the UK’s relationships with Europe and other partners.

The real test

For investors and entrepreneurs, the opportunities are significant. But the measure of success will be whether this wave of capital helps create new companies, intellectual property, and long-term advantage, rather than just headlines and hosting contracts.

The Tech Prosperity Deal signals a shift in diplomacy, where technology is now the frontline of geopolitics. The challenge is not whether the money arrives, but whether the UK can turn investment into capability without losing control.