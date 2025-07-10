Transparency Key to Regaining Farmers’ Trust, Declares Rural Expert

Charlotte Ibbs, Partner & Head of Rural at Bruton Knowles

This March, the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) 2024 scheme was closed abruptly, without prior warning or consultation, sparking widespread criticism from the agricultural community. Charlotte Ibbs, Head of Rural at national chartered surveyor Bruton Knowles is urging for increased transparency in a reformed SFI process to rebuild farmers’ trust.

Launched in 2023, the SFI is a payment programme designed to reward farmers in England for adopting practices that promote sustainable food production and deliver environmental benefits. The scheme is open to landowners, tenants and some common land users playing a key role in helping UK agriculture reduce its carbon footprint and supporting the community financially.

However, in March the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) halted applications abruptly after the allocated budget was fully committed due to ‘unprecedented demand’. The sudden decision was made without prior notice, leaving many farmers unable to complete applications, causing significant disruption to their financial planning.

The scheme reopened on July 7th for approximately 3,000 farmers who had started but not submitted their applications. The closing date for applications is August 18th.

Charlotte, together with Bruton Knowles’ Rural Services Team, advises farmers and landowners on property and land management and has been assisting them in navigating the recent unexpected changes.

“The sudden closure of the application process has left a lasting mark on the farming community and trust in the system has been significantly shaken.

“For many of our clients, particularly those who were midway through their applications or about to start them, the lack of warning and explanation felt like the rug being pulled out from under them, not only disrupting their financial planning but also undermining their confidence in future government support. The decision to reopen the scheme to a select group is welcome, we will reach out and support the relevant clients with their reapplication process, but it unfortunately doesn’t undo the damage.”

In response to the backlash, Defra has announced plans to reform the SFI process, with changes expected to take effect in 2026. However, Charlotte believes several key improvements are needed to rebuild trust in the farming community.

Charlotte continues: “Transparency and communication need to be the cornerstones of the reformed SFI. This means clear timelines and early warning notices in the case of closures or caps so that farmers and landowners can plan with confidence.

“Creating a more open dialogue with the sector is crucial as the success of the new SFI will not only rely on what it offers but how openly and reliably it is delivered. Clearly sharing the criteria for closures or pauses can avoid confusion and frustration whilst publicly publishing allocation thresholds can help avoid surprise cutoffs. Like many in the sector, I am intrigued to see how this new scheme will be delivered.”

Demonstrating her expertise in the sector, Charlotte was recently promoted to Head of Rural at Bruton Knowles. Joining the team in 2024, she brought over a decade of industry experience to the firm and will now take on the mantle from former Head John Amos, who will remain a key part of the Senior Team as a Partner.

Charlotte adds: “This is a particularly demanding time for the rural sector, as the impacts of evolving government policies continue to unfold, leaving many in the industry looking for clarity and strategic guidance. Stepping into this role, my focus will be on leading the Bruton Knowles Rural Team in delivering tailored, high-quality support to our clients to help them navigate these uncertain times.”

Bruton Knowles, one of the UK’s most well-known chartered surveyor brands, brings extensive expertise to the Utilities & Infrastructure sector. With its National Teams - Valuation, Commercial, Utilities & Infrastructure - supported by Building Consultancy, Land and Development, and Rural Service Teams, Bruton Knowles offers a seamless, high standard approach to delivering complex client projects.