Trent & Dove apprentices Ruth and Isaac prove age just a number

Apprentice IT Technician Isaac Nadin

A 51-year-old female plumber and a 19-year-old male IT technician making waves within a social housing association have been spotlighted to showcase its diverse range of apprentices.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Binks and Isaac Nadin are just two examples of how Trent & Dove supports its employees to thrive within a new sector with the ability to retrain.

This approach highlights the organisation’s belief that talent and potential are not defined by age, and reinforces its ongoing investment in lifelong learning, skills development, and meaningful career opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside their on-the-job training with Trent & Dove, Ruth and Isaac attend colleges once a week to further enhance their skills and gain qualifications. This is funded by Trent & Dove.

Ruth Binks

Ruth Binks

After switching from a career in childcare, Ruth decided she wanted to develop a skill within the trade industry.

She spends one day a week at Burton and South Derbyshire College gaining her plumbing and heating technician level 3 qualification. She also spends four days in a learn-on-the-job environment within Trent & Dove.

She said, “Trent & Dove is very focused on supporting me with my training and achieving my qualifications while assisting me in reaching my goals. This enables the organisation to get the best service for its customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The company is set up well to help you through your apprenticeship by providing on-the-job training coupled with further qualifications.

“I am a long-term investment for the company because I will also be qualified in gas. I have been able to fit hot water cylinders, hot water heaters, and central heating and undertake plumbing maintenance work.

“Alongside my apprenticeship, Trent & Dove put me through an unvented cylinder course and water regs course, which has been brilliant.

“Anyone can develop new skills, and apprenticeships are a great way to achieve the qualifications you need to take the first step in a new career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Age is just a number, and I am so glad I can help dispel the myth that apprenticeships are just for the young.”

Isaac Nadin

After achieving high GCSEs, Isaac secured BTECs in engineering, business and I-Media, but was unsure of the direction of his career until he saw an advert with Trent & Dove.

He now spends one day a week studying online with apprenticeship and training provider Babington on an Information Communication Technician course, and four days a week with Trent & Dove in a hybrid set-up. He can be found at the support desk, and is enhancing his knowledge of computer security.

“My time with Trent & Dove has made me realise what I wanted to do. It has given me direction, which feels more comforting now. It was my first job interview ever, so I was nervous, but they made me feel at ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am good friends with the IT team here. They have provided me with so much support.”

Isaac is also gaining wider skills within the workplace, having already supported the Customer Services Team, and undertaken health and safety and manual handling training.

He added: “Trent & Dove invests in your future. Everyone is included, and you are treated the same.”

Trent & Dove CEO Ursula Bennion said: "At Trent & Dove, we believe talent knows no age limit. Ruth and Isaac represent our workforce's incredible diversity and potential - from those bringing decades of life experience to those just starting their professional journeys.

“By investing in lifelong learning and supporting our apprentices every step of the way, we're building stronger and more inclusive futures for our communities."