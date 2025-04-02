Trio of wins for Lancaster brand and digital consultancy

The team at EXP

Lancaster-based brand and digital consultancy, EXP, has secured three new projects in the property and education sectors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EXP has been appointed by heritage and sustainability consultancy, Woohoo, The Deanery Church of England High School, and Lancaster University Management School.

For Woohoo, EXP will be responsible for developing the firm’s brand positioning, proposition and image, as well as day-to-day marketing to attract new business. With retrofit and sustainability a hot topic in the construction industry, EXP’s support will ensure Woohoo is front and centre for prospective clients within the residential and commercial property sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EXP will continue its ongoing partnership with Lancaster University with a new brief to help market Lancaster University Management School’s accelerator programme. Coined TIPS: Technology in Professional Services, the programme provides training for legal and accountancy firms on how they can integrate AI to automate processes.

Tom Grattan, Managing Director (R) and Daniel Wallace, UX/Digital Director (L)

Completing the trio of wins is Wigan-based The Deanery, a Church of England High School, with EXP brought in to assist with strategic services. Work will include developing its brand proposition and strategic marketing of its Sixth Form.

Tom Grattan, Managing Director of EXP, commented: “We’ve had a great start to the year and winning these new projects demonstrates our track record of shaping successful brands and achieving results for our clients. We’re delighted to be continuing our work with existing clients, as well as forming new relationships with clients. Each project brings a different challenge, from brand development, to strategic marketing, and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

Jess Barrow, Heritage Director at Woohoo, said: “We have never worked with a consultancy like EXP before. The team have spent an impressive amount of time getting to grips with who we are and immersing themselves in our industry. We never need to go back and explain the basics of our business or reiterate messages, in fact the team are usually one step ahead of us! We’ve found that beyond their services as brand consultants, working with them enables us to be efficient and relevant whilst motivating us to search harder for the right opportunities .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand and digital consultancy recently welcomed Abbie Tate as Graphic Designer to the team. Tate, whose background is in the print and manufacturing industry, will support clients across brand identity, print design and social media assets.

To find out more, please visit: expconsultancy.com.