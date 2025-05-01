Trump-branded tower announced for Dubai

Artist’s rendering of the full Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai at night, seen from Sheikh Zayed Road.

A new 80-storey tower carrying the Trump name is to be built in Dubai in a partnership between property developer Dar Global and The Trump Organization.

The mixed-use development, named Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai, will include a five-star hotel, luxury apartments and a private members’ club. The building is planned for a site on Sheikh Zayed Road at the entrance to Downtown Dubai and is scheduled for completion in December 2031.

The tower, which will rise to 350 metres, is being promoted as the first and only Trump International Hotel & Tower in the Middle East. It will offer one- to three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom duplex penthouses, with floor areas ranging from 109 to 722 square metres. According to Dar Global, all units will offer views either of the Burj Khalifa or the sea.

Residential amenities will include a rooftop infinity pool — described by the developers as the highest in the world — a gym, private lounge, and a play area for children. The project will also feature The Trump, a members-only club with access offered via annual fee and priority given to residents.

A view of a proposed master bedroom suite in the Trump Residences, overlooking the Burj Khalifa through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Two penthouses will occupy the top of the tower, each with floor-to-ceiling windows and private sky pools. Interiors are expected to take design cues from the Trump Tower penthouse in New York.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, said the tower “reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, luxury and innovation”, and called it a “landmark development” for Dubai’s high-end property market.

Ziad El Chaar, chief executive of Dar Global, said the company saw long-term growth potential in the city. “Dubai’s vibrant economy and strategic location make it a prime destination for global investment, and Dar Global recognises this potential,” he said.

The project is the fifth collaboration between Dar Global and The Trump Organization. Previous partnerships include Trump Tower Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and a hotel and golf course in AIDA, Oman.

Sales and pricing details for the Dubai development have not yet been announced.