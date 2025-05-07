Trust starts at the farm gate – renewed call for farmer host registrations

Annabel Shackleton, Open Farm Sunday manager encourages farmers to get involved

The countdown to Open Farm Sunday, the farming industry’s annual flagship initiative is well underway, with event organiser LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) encouraging farmers not to miss out on hosting an event this June.

Open Farm Sunday manager, Annabel Shackleton underlines the importance of the day for providing a fantastic opportunity to develop deeper connections with the public.

“Inviting people on farm, no matter how few or how many, is a surefire way to help put public perception of farming on the right track,” says Mrs Shackleton.

“Our farmers produce nutritious food that we can fundamentally trust by maintaining incredibly high standards, all while working hard to farm sustainably and safeguard nature. These important achievements deserve showcasing,” she adds.

Join the team in green for Open Farm Sunday

“Our LEAF Marque certified farms make a real difference to nature while producing nutritious food—dedicating at least 15% of their land to natural habitats that help restore ecosystems and strengthen the resilience of our landscapes."

“By keeping farming front of mind, Open Farm Sunday helps foster lasting trust and appreciation among consumers about the vital role farmers play in producing nutritious and safe food while working in harmony with nature,” she adds.

Registration and a wide range of freely downloadable resources and guidance is easily accessible via the Open Farm Sunday website. From webinar recordings to promotional materials, everything is designed to help farmers take part in a way which suits them and their farm, and make each event a positive day to remember for all involved. The LEAF team is on hand to provide ongoing support, while visitor numbers and timings can be easily managed through the free Trybooking online ticketing service.

“We know we can influence consumer attitudes – survey data from last year’s Open Farm Sunday shows that 87% of visitors left with greater trust in British farming, and 91% felt motivated to buy more British produce as a result.

“Our visitor research shows that farmers hold the key to people’s commitment to support British farming. By hosting Open Farm Sunday, you can turn that key and cultivate stronger community connections that promote farming’s commitment to a more sustainable approach while driving demand for produce grown and reared in the UK,” adds Mrs Shackleton.

To show the public what farming is all about on the 8 June, register to host an Open Farm Sunday event at www.farmsunday.org and help create a lasting, positive impression of the industry.