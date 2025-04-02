TrustedHousesitters CEO, Mathew Prior, to join Maison Sport board to drive growth and innovation

Mathew Prior, CEO of TrustedHousesitters, to join the Maison Sport board as a non-executive director.

Maison Sport, the leading online booking platform connecting ski enthusiasts with expert instructors across Europe, has announced the appointment of Mathew Prior to its board as non-executive director.

With an extensive background in travel, leisure, and marketplace platforms and a strong understanding of the ski industry, combined with expertise in scaling businesses and leveraging technology, Mathew brings a wealth of experience that will support Maison Sport’s ambitious growth strategy and vision.

Currently CEO of TrustedHousesitters, Mathew has enjoyed a distinguished career spanning the travel and leisure sectors. During his time at First Choice Holidays, Mathew managed the ski division, overseeing a small luxury ski operator and a school ski operator.

Following the merger of First Choice and TUI, he then took over as Managing Director of Crystal Ski, the largest ski operator in the UK & Ireland. Mathew’s journey from working as a ski rep to leading one of the most prominent names in the industry is a testament to his deep-rooted passion for skiing and his ability to drive business success in the sector.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mathew to the Maison Sport board,” said Nick Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Maison Sport. “His experience in travel, digital marketplaces, and high-growth businesses will be instrumental as we continue to expand. We’re confident that his strategic insight will help drive Maison Sport’s next phase of growth.”

Maison Sport, with its focus on providing skiers with more choice, transparency, and personalised instruction, has transformed the way people access ski lessons, and Mathew’s appointment comes at an exciting time as Maison Sport continues to scale its operations, expand into new markets, and enhance the platform.

“I am incredibly excited to join Maison Sport at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” Mathew comments. “The ski industry is evolving, and Maison Sport is at the forefront of this transformation.

“By connecting skiers with the best independent instructors and simplifying the booking process, the company is addressing a major gap in the market. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and further develop the marketplace in an industry I am passionate about.”

Maison Sport’s vision is to become the global leader in ski instructor bookings, making it easier than ever for skiers of all levels to find high-quality instruction, no matter the location. Prior’s addition to the board is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer experience.

For more information, please visit www.maisonsport.com