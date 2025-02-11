TUI leads the way in a neuro-inclusive approach to travel

Person wearing sunflower lanyard at airport.

More than 2,500 TUI UK&I customer facing employees have been trained on the Neuro-Inclusive approach to travel to help them understand more about neurodiversity and how it impacts customers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training, delivered by neurodiversity consultancy, Perfectly Autistic, is a part of a project TUI has been developing over the last 18 months to make holidays more inclusive for neurodivergent customers.

As part of the project, Neuro-Friendly shopping has been implemented in over 300 TUI retail stores across the UK allowing customers to request accessible appointments to book their holidays. TUI teams in airports across the UK have been improving their processes to better support customers. Employees in destination have also been working on improving the holiday experience for children in resort by improving knowledge of neurodiversity and making childcare sessions more accessible for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Swanson, Managing Director TUI UK&I said: “This project has not only transformed TUI’s approach to neurodiversity but has also inspired a broader conversation within the industry. The work has laid a strong foundation for a more inclusive future where neurodivergent individuals can confidently experience the joy of travel.

TUI's basing three aircraft at Cardiff this summer & a second aircraft for winter operations starting in December.

“We have seen significant shifts in awareness among employees about neurodiversity and how it can impact both colleagues and customers, fundamentally reshaping how the business treats its neurodivergent customers to ensure a TUI holiday is for everyone.”

Alongside this work is the Neurodiversity Colleague network at TUI, which aims to create a TUI community support network for colleagues where neurodiversity affects their life, whether they are neurodivergent, care for a loved one or simply want to learn more about the world of neurodiversity. It also aims to help create acceptance and build awareness within the community, and it proudly now has over 270 members.