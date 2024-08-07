Tutor Doctor reshaping the tuition landscape with new Schools Delivery programme

Just over a year after launching their groundbreaking Schools Delivery programme, online tutoring business Tutor Doctor is reaping the rewards from heavily investing in their innovative scheme as they’ve received acclaim in both the franchise and education industries.

The programme, allowing franchisees to partner with schools to provide tailored one-to-one or small group tuition, adds another lucrative arm to their businesses while maximising student success.

“The drivers were three-fold. Firstly, we wanted to reach a higher number of children, many of whom have no other way to access our services. Secondly, supporting schools and local authorities, alleviating some of the ever-increasing burden they face. And thirdly, as an additional revenue stream for our franchisees,” said Mark Szpak, Vice President of Field Operations at Tutor Doctor.

Recently, Tutor Doctor has been announced as a finalist of the franchisor trailblazer category in this year’s BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards. Alongside this, the online tutoring business has been shortlisted for the National Tutoring Awards – both nominations no doubt influenced by the creation of their pioneering Schools Delivery programme. “We’re so proud to be recognised for our work in schools,” added Mark. “It’s the result of two years of hard work and over £150,000 of investment. The students we’re able to reach through this pathway would likely fall through the cracks in the education system if not for our franchisees. This really is a win-win for all parties, and we’re delighted to be in the running for these awards.”

Tutor Doctor group learning

A little over 12 months on from the launch, the scheme has delivered some headline results for Tutor Doctor and their franchise network. These include:

· 570+ school partners

· 5,900+ students reached through schools

· 65,145 tuition hours delivered for schools this academic year

· 87% growth in the scheme in 2023 and an additional 83% growth in 2024

· Network turnover up 114%.

These results have predictably produced massive positives for Tutor Doctor’s franchisees, who can capitalise on this lucrative new revenue stream from day one. Three pilot franchisees were chosen when developing the scheme, all of which exceeded £1 million turnover.

Mark Szpak added: “The programme has become the number-one way that our franchisees do business – accounting for more than half of all work – 66% of all work is now through schools and local authorities. This standout figure illustrates the dramatic effect the Schools Delivery programme has had on turnover for our network.”

Tutor Doctor continues to be the fastest-growing in-home tutoring franchise globally. Franchisees oversee a team of tutors and collaborate closely with families to determine a students’ needs. As successful business owners central to the local community, franchisees assist children in reaching their potential and positively impact their lives. Tutors visit students at their homes or engage with them one-on-one through an online platform, providing a truly customised, person-centred service.