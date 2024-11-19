Tutor Doctor wins national innovation award

Frank Milner accepting the Franchisor Trailblazer Award at the BFA conference.

Tutor Doctor, the fastest growing in-home tutoring franchise, wins industry award showcasing their pioneering spirit in both the franchise and education sector.

In recognition of its outstanding achievements, and for continually pushing the boundaries of both the franchising and education sector, Tutor Doctor has been crowned Franchisor Trailblazer of the Year in the BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards 2024.

This win is particularly significant for Tutor Doctor as it affirms the quality and impact of the brand’s most recent innovation – a new Schools Delivery Programme. After two years in the making, the new arm of the business launched in the summer of 2023 and has resulted in exponential growth within the franchise network.

“I am so proud of our team and our franchisees,” said Tutor Doctor President, Frank Milner, who accepted the accolade at the British Franchise Association’s annual award ceremony in Telford on 7th November. “Being recognised for our work in schools is gratifying for so many reasons, not least because the students we are able to reach through this pathway would likely fall through the cracks in the education system if not for our franchisees. This really is a win-win for all parties and we’re delighted to have received this most prestigious of awards.”

Since the launch of the School Delivery Programme, Tutor Doctor franchisees have partnered with over 570 schools across the country and supported an additional 5,900 students. Network turnover has increased a staggering 114% year-on-year and the three franchisees who piloted the scheme have all exceeded £1million turnover. A testament to the sheer demand and success of the service, 66% of all work delivered by franchisees is now through schools and local authorities.

Pip Wilkins, CEO of the BFA, commented: “This year’s entries demonstrated well-thought-out strategies, forward-thinking innovation and growth for franchise brands. My enormous congratulations to the winners. We hope this award will give you the recognition you deserve as the best in British franchising”.

Unsurprisingly, Tutor Doctor continues to be the fastest-growing in-home tutoring franchise globally. Franchisees oversee a team of tutors and work closely with families to identify students’ needs for a personalised learning experience. As successful business owners central to the local community, franchisees support children to reach their potential and positively impact their lives. Tutors can visit students at their homes, engage with them one-to-one through online platforms and now, thanks to the award-winning School Delivery Programme are also able to support the most hard-to-reach children in out-of-home locations.