TV's Douglas in new ball game with Sported

ITV rugby presenter Jill Douglas is now a Trustee of Sported

Rugby broadcaster Jill Douglas is one of three new appointees who have joined the board of leading grassroots sports charity, Sported.

The Scot, who previously served as founding CEO of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, accompanies Mickela Hall–Ramsay and Jeffrey Eneberi in becoming a Trustee of the national organisation.

Sported was founded in 2008 by Sir Keith Mills as a legacy charity of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. It now supports over 5000 clubs and groups across the UK with the aim of “transforming lives and strengthening communities” and last week announced an expansion of its collaboration with Barclays on a £1.4 million-a-year Community Sport Fund.

Douglas was a founding trustee of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – set up in honour of her close friend, the former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir - and ran the charity for six years, helping to establish it as one of the leading MND research charities from raising more than £20 million.

“I’ve been fortunate to see both how grassroots sport can provide a pathway to the very top but also, as importantly, how it can make such a difference in shaping lives and serving as the heart of communities,” she said.

“Sported’s mission is to underpin those ambitions and reach even more groups and clubs across the UK. And in joining the board of Trustees, I hope to grow awareness of their work and help the charity reach even more people.”

Hall–Ramsay founded HR Sports Academy in 2010, a London-based community interest company dedicated to empowering children and young people through sport, and brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the communities and member groups that Sported supports.

She was the Chair and later Trustee of the London Youth Games in 2021, where she brought an authentic voice to the table, shaped the strategic objectives for the Games and collaborated with the CEO to ensure financial oversight.

Eneberi is currently General Counsel, Company Secretary and Head of ESG at Red Gate Software Ltd and has compliance and governance experience at board level. He has a background in data, technology and entrepreneurial projects, lending a blend of legal and commercial experience to the charity.

He said: "Sport, for me, is great for the mind and the body and as such should be available to everyone who wants to take part. If we can bring together: donations, together with great guidance, together with enthusiastic organisers - through our network, then I am super happy to play my part.”