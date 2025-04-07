Two decades at the top for mountain lodge retreat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A picturesque lodge retreat with some of the best views in the country has been attracting owners to North Wales for more than two decades.

Seaview Holiday Home Park in Gwespyr is one of the most tranquil and scenic locations in the Darwin Escapes portfolio.

A stone’s throw from the company’s flagship Talacre resort in Flintshire – which has just celebrated its 60th anniversary – the two sites share leisure and hospitality facilities, including a tropical pool and newly-renovated games area, clubhouse and children’s playground.

However, nestled on the side of a mountain with an unrivalled landscape taking in the Dee Estuary and Irish Sea, it is the natural beauty of the park which has brought people from all over the UK to its “stunning setting”.

Seaview Holiday Home Park

Group Head of Sales Shaun Roberts said: “At Seaview it is not the facilities, investment or entertainment which makes people want to become owners, it is the surroundings.

“For 22 years it has remained almost untouched, and is an absolutely stunning setting for that reason, an environment of calm, quiet and nature.

“We have found that has attracted people here year after year, with many couples and retirees in particular loving the solitude and tranquillity, coupled with its proximity to Talacre, which in comparison is a vibrant, bustling seaside caravan community more popular with families and younger owners.”

Supporting local businesses, the economy, and encouraging tourism spend, the resort’s “understated quality” has been mirrored by others in the region since the turn of the century.

“Seaview has set the benchmark, there is a market for the simple, peaceful caravan or lodge park and Darwin Escapes remains the standard bearer,” added Shaun.

“That and the ability to mix it up by utilising the resources and activities at Talacre are why this remains one of our most prominent resorts.

“There is currently some availability so if anyone wants to pay us a visit to find out more, we would love to welcome you.”