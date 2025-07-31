Two Magpies scoops four awards in foody ‘Oscars’

Bakery group, Two Magpies, which also runs Hilton Macaron, has picked up four coveted awards in this year’s Great Taste Awards.

The bakery group, which is known for its delicious handmade cakes, picked up a 1 star gold award for Its Dreamy Apple Cake, which consists of apple sponge with spiced caramelised apple compote and mascarpone icing.

The firm, which acquired Hilton Macarons last year, was also delighted to receive a further three 1-star gold awards for its handmade macarons in flavours: Raspberry & Pistachio, Dark chocolate & espresso and Caramel Chai.

Known as the 'Oscars' of the food world, The Great Taste Awards are the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink awards, putting hundreds of products to the test with its panel of over 500 experts who judge each entry for both quality and taste.

Comments Fern Harman, Back of House Manager at Two Magpies Bakery, “Our Dreamy Apple cake has been on our counters for over 5 years now, so we were thrilled to hear that it won a star at the Great Taste Awards. It’s a product that we have developed and perfected over the years to balance the sweet, tart flavours of caramel and bramley apple, so we are really delighted that our years of perfecting has won us this award.”

She adds, “We are also delighted to have won 3 Great Taste Awards this year for Hilton Macarons. Since acquiring Hilton Macarons as our Two Magpies sister company back in October last year we have been focussed on developing new and exciting flavours to add to our existing classic offering. As such we are ecstatic that within just nine months we have now received such prestigious accolades.”

Judges commended the Hilton Macaron Dark Chocolate & Espresso flavour as ‘Beautifully made macarons, these have perfect glossy shells. The coffee flavour comes through strongly on the palate,’ adding that the Caramel Chai are ‘Visually attractive, these macaroon-type biscuits look enticing and once cut open, they have a generous filling.’

Two Magpies Bakery Group operates ten bakery/cafes across Suffolk and Norfolk, including Norwich, Blakeney, Holt, Woodbridge, Wells-next-the-Sea, Beccles, Aldeburgh, Darsham, Framlingham and Southwold. Its bakery is based in Walpole, Suffolk. For more information visit www.twomagpiesbakery.co.uk