Two Scottish firms named among UK’s Best Managed Companies 2025

Two Scottish businesses have been recognised in Deloitte’s inaugural UK’s Best Managed Companies awards, presented by Deloitte at the McLaren Technology Centre.

Business services firm Murgitroyd, headquartered in Glasgow, and technology company Insights, based in Dundee, were named among just 10 winners from across the UK. This year’s cohort represents a range of industries including construction, hospitality, education and technology.

Murgitroyd is a global intellectual property firm that advises clients across life sciences, engineering and technology. With 22 offices worldwide, the firm supports innovators in protecting and commercialising their ideas through strategic patent, trademark and design services.

Insights delivers people development solutions to organisations around the world. Its work, rooted in psychometric tools and learning experiences, helps businesses enhance communication, collaboration and leadership.

An initiative of Deloitte Private, the UK’s Best Managed Companies programme shines a spotlight on private businesses from across the UK and the performance that drives them.

This is the inaugural year of the UK’s Best Managed Companies awards, with the programme already established in over 45 geographies across the world. It recognises top private companies for their organisational success and contributions to their industry and the economy.

Claire Evans, the UK’s Best Managed Companies Leader at Deloitte, said: “Private businesses play a vital role in our economy. They lead the way on purpose, innovation, creating employment and importantly, in driving nationwide growth and prosperity. This is what has underpinned our motivation in launching this global awards programme in the UK, bringing private businesses together to recognise their excellence and success.”

Paul Hazelton, Deloitte Glasgow Partner, added:“We are proud to see two Scottish companies take their place among the UK’s Best Managed Companies at our inaugural awards.

“Murgitroyd and Insights are brilliant examples of the innovation and ambition that define Scotland’s business landscape. They impressed a panel of independent judges with their clarity of purpose, strong leadership and impact in their respective sectors. Their success is a testament to the breadth of talent and potential we have across Scotland’s private business community.”

The Best Managed Companies awards programme is an international awards programme that applies an evaluation process, to assess the quality of business management in a variety of areas. They include strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, as well as governance and finance.

Entrants to the programme undertake a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. This includes having their business strategy and operations analysed and benchmarked against an evaluation framework applied to a winner community of more than 1,300 best-managed private companies across the world.