Two senior appointments as 125-year-old Duckhams Oils invests in UK growth strategy

Duckhams, the original British motor oil since 1899, is pleased to welcome two new senior leaders as it focuses its investment in the UK market.

Chris Chaplin has joined Duckhams as Head of Marketing, bringing with him over 15 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket sector. Chris has spent the last five years working as Marketing Director at Tetrosyl Group, developing and implementing marketing strategies for Tetrosyl's Trade & International divisions. Before that, Chris led the marketing team at Alliance Automotive Group UK & Ireland for eight years, providing marketing support and driving brand awareness for over 400 member businesses in the group.

Lee Shipley has been appointed Sales Key Account Manager UK & Ireland. Lee joins Duckhams from GSF Group, where he led a field sales force of 45 staff across the UK and Ireland. As Head of Development and Field Sales, he was responsible for all Field sales activity for the Porsche sales division and Oil sales for the UK and Ireland. Lee has also worked at Comma Oils, Euro Car Parts and Michelin in a range of Technical and Managerial roles.

"I am delighted to welcome Chris and Lee to our growing UK team," Mike Bewsey, CEO of Duckhams, said. "Both Chris and Lee have a strong track record of delivering commercial success in the UK automotive aftermarket.

Chris Chaplin, Head of Marketing

Following the appointment of Graham Lane, Head of Commercial and Henrik Hansen, Head of Sales, last year, their arrival further strengthens our UK Team. Duckhams has significant brand equity in the UK, and our new direct-to-market strategy, backed by new investment from Zuber Issa CBE, is allowing us to capitalise on this much-loved brand's growth potential."

Alexander Duckham established his oil company in 1899, and his entrepreneurial, pioneering spirit has been at the company's heart since then. Duckhams was responsible for developing revolutionary new process oils that controlled the build-up of carbon deposits in the 1920s and launched the first synchromesh gear oil in the 1930s. In 1951, Duckhams introduced Europe's first multigrade oil, an innovation which transformed lubrication technology forever.

Duckhams and British motorsports have been synonymous with each other along the brand's legacy of 125 years. This legacy began with the land-speed record in 1948 and extends to numerous F1, BTCC, British GT, Formula Ford, and BRIC Superbikes championships with celebrated drivers of yesteryear like Ayrton Senna, James Hunt, John Surtees and current champions like Dan Cammish, Shaun Balfe, Adam Smalley and Daryl DeLeon. In 2025, Duckhams-sponsored cars are competing in thePorsche Carrera Cup GB and Sprint Challenge GB.

Duckhams delivers high-performance engine oils formulated to keep engines of all ages moving. Their passenger and commercial vehicle lubricants are available across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.