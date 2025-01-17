Two weeks left to enter prestigious engineering innovation award

Google DeepMind, winners of the 2024 MacRobert Award

There is just a fortnight left for companies to enter this year’s MacRobert Award, the longest running and most prestigious annual prize for UK engineering innovation.

First awarded in 1969, the MacRobert Award is presented to a team that demonstrates outstanding innovation, tangible societal benefit and proven commercial success in engineering and technology. The winning team receives a £50,000 cash prize, a gold medal, national publicity and an exclusive weekend away at Douneside House in the heart of the MacRobert estate in Aberdeenshire.

The MacRobert Award is open to engineering teams of all types and sizes, with previous winners ranging from Google DeepMind and Rolls-Royce to mini-computer pioneers Raspberry Pi and medtech marvels Quanta Dialysis Technologies and Touch Bionics.

Previous winners show that it’s not just industry goliaths that generate game-changing innovations. Engineering innovations developed by SMEs, startups and university spinouts are also crucial to driving economic growth and can help to benefit society.

Google DeepMind won the 2024 MacRobert Award for GraphCast, its revolutionary AI-powered weather forecasting technology. It uses cutting edge machine-learning algorithms and vast data sets to provide highly accurate and more timely weather predictions that could help mitigate the impact of severe weather events and, ultimately, save lives.

The new Chair of the MacRobert Award judging panel, Dr Alison Vincent CBE FREng, says: “So many innovations with the potential to change the world are produced here in the UK, yet too often the engineers behind them don’t get the recognition they deserve. That’s why the MacRobert Award is so important. It provides a platform to celebrate their achievements in delivering innovative projects that are not only commercially successful but have a positive societal impact.

“That’s exactly what we’ll be looking for from prospective finalists for this year’s MacRobert Award, alongside a truly diverse team of innovative minds that collaborate with the goal of delivering engineering excellence that has a long-lasting impact.”

The deadline for entries for the 2025 MacRobert Award is 5pm on Friday 31 January and the winner will be announced at the Royal Academy of Engineering Awards Dinner in London in July 2025 .

To enter the award, visit: https://macrobertaward.raeng.org.uk/about-the-award/how-to-apply