Uber goes the extra mile for fares in Puerto Rico

Uber has launched a new tourism initiative in Puerto Rico that trains its drivers to act as cultural guides, in a bid to deepen its role in Latin America’s fast-growing visitor economy.

The scheme, part of the company’s Uber Te Espera – “Uber is waiting for you” – programme, has been developed in partnership with Discover Puerto Rico and rolled out this month as international interest in the island continues to grow.

Events such as Bad Bunny’s 2025 residency have drawn global attention, prompting Uber to position its drivers as the first point of local contact for arriving visitors.

Under the new plan, all active Uber drivers on the island are being offered free access to a virtual training course. The modules cover Puerto Rican history, culture, food and key events, with the aim of helping drivers better engage with tourists and share local knowledge during their journeys.

Carolina Coto, the company’s communications manager for Central America and the Caribbean, said: “Uber drivers are often the first point of contact when someone visits the island.

“By giving them the tools to become travel ambassadors, we enhance the visitor experience while supporting the growth of local tourism.”

The training builds on Uber’s Explorer’s Guide, an in-app tool designed to help users navigate major attractions and neighbourhoods. The company is also using its Uber Eats platform to promote Puerto Rican cuisine. A curated section now highlights traditional restaurants and dishes such as mofongo, asopao and alcapurrias – all listed among the most-ordered meals by tourists using the app.

According to Uber, people from around 120 nationalities have used the app to explore the island. The most visited locations by international riders include Old San Juan, the Cruise Terminal, the T-Mobile District and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The Puerto Rico launch is the latest in a series of tourism-focused efforts across Latin America. Uber already operates similar services in Cancún, Punta Cana, Cartagena, Jamaica and Costa Rica, with a focus on helping tourists move easily between airports, beaches and local districts.

The company says the new training programme is designed to add depth to that experience by making its drivers more informed and more involved in promoting local culture.