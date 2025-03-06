UK businesses reliant on on-street electric vehicle infrastructure - with many saying it's a barrier to going electric

91% told Vauxhall their drivers would be reliant on using on-street public charging to power their vehicles, with over one-fifth (23%) of fleet operators admitting that a lack of adequate on-street charging is the main barrier stopping their fleets going electric today.

In the findings 84% of fleet operators told Vauxhall they have at least one electric van currently on their fleet, and of those who don’t, 90% say they are planning to welcome an electric van onto their fleet within the next year.

The need for improvements in public charging infrastructure was highlighted further by the fact that 81% of businesses said it would be problematic to install EV charging provisions at their operating bases.

While businesses told Vauxhall they don’t think it would be practical to adopt an all-electric fleet any earlier than late 2028, 90% of fleet operators say they plan for their business to be fully electric before 2035, the date currently set for the UK Government's planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

Eurig Druce, Group Managing Director, Stellantis UK, said: “The findings of the Vauxhall Electric Van Adoption Report highlight the growing reliance of UK businesses on residential EV charging infrastructure to make the electric transition.

“As one of the UK’s oldest established vehicle manufacturers, we aim to support British businesses to experience all the benefits that EVs offer through our wide electric van range. Charging at home or work is incredibly convenient, and the charging network on Britain’s major roads is improving at a very rapid pace, however, to ensure fleet operators are comfortable moving to electric, councils need to work with charge point operators to install charge points on residential roads that need it most.

“Through our ongoing Electric Streets of Britain campaign, we continue to invite residents, businesses and fleet operators to register their on-street charging needs. This information is then passed to local authorities for them to make more informed decisions on where to install new chargers.

“Last year, research we conducted with CENEXdemonstrated that only 19% of all households who need it are close to a public charge point. It is only when this figure increases that businesses and fleet operators will feel confident in their transition towards electrification.”

Businesses operating within the manufacturing and utilities industry expressed the most concern over the electric transition, with 90% of fleet operators in this sector saying a move to a fully electric van fleet would be a challenge.

While the survey highlighted shortfalls in the UK’s infrastructure network, 83% of fleet operators currently using electric vans say they bring benefits to their business, and 91% of all fleet operators say switching to an all-electric fleet would positively impact customer perception of their business.

While figures from The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) highlighted a 1.3% growth in electric van uptake in 2024 compared to 20232, with over 75,000 now estimated to be on the road3, the number of public charge points across the UK increased by 38% in 2024, bringing the total to over 73,000 at the start of 2025, helped in part by the continued roll out of the Government’s Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund. However, 72% of the UK’s on-street chargers are found in Greater London, highlighting the need for a more targeted approach to installation to allow access to power nationwide.4

Vauxhall is an established fleet partner with leading UK businesses including Openreach and British Gas, providing a range of electric vehicles to support their operations up and down the country. The brand has offered businesses a fully electric version of every van in its line-up since 2021 and has sold more electric vans in the UK than any other manufacturer, with over 17,000 on the road – 20% of all electric vans registered on UK roads today are Vauxhall vans.

It currently provides sole traders and small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers the added benefit of a complimentary Octopus Ohme Pro wallbox and residential installation when purchasing a new electric Vauxhall van. In late 2024, Vauxhall launched its latest electric van range with significant list price reductions on all models, greater tech offering and a longer vehicle range, allowing drivers to go up to 263 miles on a single charge. The entry-point to the Vauxhall electric van range, the Combo Electric, which is manufactured in the UK, is now available from £27,100 – a saving of over £4,000 compared to the previous model.

Vauxhall launched Electric Streets of Britain to support UK businesses and drivers wanting to make the switch to electric, working with councils and leading charge point operators, char.gy, Connected Kerb and SureCharge to accelerate the UK’s on-street charging infrastructure. Last year, Vauxhall partnered with leading sustainable transport organisation, CENEX, to highlight the importance of a targeted strategy towards charge point installation, to ensure charging devises are introduced to streets across the country which need them most.

Vauxhall invites drivers to register their need for on-street charging near them; so far, over 12,000 streets have been logged as needing on-street charging across the country through electricstreets.co.uk.

The full research has been published in the new ‘Vauxhall Electric Van Adoption Report’, available to download and read from Vauxhall’s website: electricstreets.co.uk

For more information or to register your EV charging needs, visit electricstreets.co.uk

1 . Contributed 23% of fleet operators say lack of adequate on-street charging is the main barrier to going electric today. Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Vauxhall is a leading fleet partner with UK businesses including Openreach and British Gas, supplying electric vehicles to support their day-to-day operations. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed 83% of electric van fleet operators highlight benefits to their business. Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed 90% of UK business fleet operators say drivers would be reliant on residential charging if they switch to a fully electric fleet. Photo: Submitted Share