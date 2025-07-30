UK construction growth forecasts ignore these critical roadblocks

The CPA summer forecast paints an optimistic picture. Growth of 1.9% in 2025, climbing to 3.7% in 2026. Private housing lead the charge with 4% growth next year, jumping to 7% in 2026. The numbers look solid until you examine what's happening beneath the surface.

Regulatory Bottlenecks Crushing Housing Delivery

Over 800 high-rise residential projects sit stalled at Gateway 2 level. Some developers report waiting over a year for Building Safety Regulator approval.

Only 145 projects out of more than 1,000 applications had secured Gateway 2 approval by September. A third of all applications remain stuck "under review."

This creates a fundamental problem. The government targets 1.5 million new homes over five years, but its own regulatory system blocks the very projects needed to hit those numbers.

Fiscal Reality Threatens Infrastructure Promises

The autumn budget presents impossible choices. CPA research head Rebecca Larkin warns the chancellor will likely need to "raise taxes or cut capital expenditure" to manage rising debt levels.

Net debt reaches 82.9% of GDP in 2025-26, climbing to 83.5% the following year.

Here's the contradiction: The same government promising infrastructure investment may be forced to cut the very spending that drives construction growth. Housing, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure projects all become vulnerable when fiscal constraints tighten.

Economic Headwinds Build Pressure

Government borrowing hit £17.8bn in December, the highest December level in four years. This leaves minimal room for manoeuvre without further borrowing, spending cuts, or tax increases.

Each option directly impacts construction funding. Higher borrowing costs affect mortgage rates and housing demand. Spending cuts reduce infrastructure projects. Tax increases could push repair and maintenance recovery into 2026.

The Growth Paradox

The forecast identifies genuine demand drivers. Private housing construction benefits from pent-up demand and policy support. Infrastructure projects have government backing through ten-year strategies.

But demand means nothing without delivery capacity.

Regulatory delays block housing projects. Fiscal constraints threaten infrastructure funding. Skills shortages compound both problems as companies cut training budgets when margins tighten.