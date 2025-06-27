UK Employers Turn to Skills Testing as AI and Economic Pressures Redefine Hiring Strategies

UK Employers Turn to Skills Testing

A recent study from talent discovery platform TestGorilla reveals that more companies are using skills-first hiring as they deal with the effects of automation, growing expenses, and economic instability. According to the State of Skills-Based Hiring 2025, 77% of UK employers now assess applicants using skills tests, and the same percentage believe that these tests are more effective than resumes at predicting job success. In the meantime, half have eliminated degree requirements from positions, which is a 28% rise from the previous year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rising disparity in the hiring market is also highlighted in the research. Six out of ten UK employees currently use AI in hiring, and 97% of those who do say it has enhanced the process. As a result, employers are feeling more and more pressure to fill positions strategically. However, 72% of job seekers believe it’s more challenging to get a position, and 62% say it’s more difficult to locate top talent than it was a year ago. Finding qualified applicants for the positions that most need them is still the most significant obstacle, even as AI increases hiring efficiency.

This difficulty is forcing a more thorough review of recruiting standards, especially in light of the increasing importance of soft skills in an automated labour market. Soft skills are being prioritised, even if the demand for AI-specific capabilities has decreased from 52% to 38%. Sixty-nine percent of businesses that use skills assessments now evaluate soft skills, and sixty percent of employers believe that soft skills are more crucial now than they were five years ago. More and more people are realising that hiring well requires assessing a candidate’s entire personality, including their thoughts, behaviour, and cultural fit in addition to their technical skills. 72% of employers concur that this strategy produces better results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Traditional signals like resumes, degrees, and gut instinct no longer cut it in a hiring landscape shaped by uncertainty and rapid change,” says Wouter Durville, CEO and co-founder of TestGorilla. While making fewer, more deliberate hires, employers are under pressure to fill skills gaps. This necessitates more clarity than ever before on the abilities of candidates and if they possess the necessary skills to be successful.

“This year’s results support what progressive companies already know: hiring people based on their skills is not only more equitable but also more intelligent. It is far more accurate than conventional techniques in forecasting job success, lowers misfires, and increases retention.

We’re also witnessing a dual trend: an increase in the application of AI and a greater emphasis on the human abilities that machines cannot imitate. Employers value critical thinkers, flexible workers, and team players. For this reason, more money is being spent on instruments that evaluate soft skills, values, and behaviours in addition to technical aptitude. These days, the most effective hiring practices integrate objective data with a comprehensive assessment of the applicant, taking into account their abilities, values, and cultural fit.

“The ROI on skills-based recruiting is evident, even while budgetary restrictions continue to be a problem. Companies who take the lead in this area are hiring better candidates, creating teams that are more resilient, and setting themselves up for success in an economy that is changing quickly. The UK’s prosperity hinges on matching the right people to the appropriate tasks at scale, whether that means developing green infrastructure, setting the standard for artificial intelligence, or advancing Britain’s quantum future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajay Hinduja, Member of the Hinduja Group Promoter Family, emphasises stating, “As hiring practices evolve, it’s encouraging to see a growing shift toward skills-based assessments and a more holistic understanding of candidates."

“The world is defined by technological upheaval and economic demands, making an examination of a person based on skill, flexibility, and principle, rather than credentials, appear both rational and essential in that context. There is a more holistic understanding of how to construct resilient, future-ready teams at the intersection of the focus on soft skills with the rightful usage of AI. It is apparent that organisations are changing their mindsets on the real drivers of success and the alignment of talent strategies to this view is a welcome move towards sustainable growth and innovation." Ajay Hinduja further stated.

In conclusion, as technology and economic pressures reshape the hiring landscape, UK employers are increasingly embracing skills-based assessments and AI tools. This shift reflects a broader move toward more equitable, efficient, and future-ready recruitment practices that prioritise real abilities, soft skills, and cultural fit over traditional credentials.